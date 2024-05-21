Cicese invites you to participate in the State Olympiad for Earth Sciences | tijuana news | News from Mexico

The competition will challenge participants to apply their knowledge of physics and mathematics related to the eclipse. Photo: archive

Ensenada, British Columbia – Under the theme “Eclipse: Shadow, Shadow, Shadow,” Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education in Ensenada (CC) And the Mexican Geophysical Union High school students from Baja California are invited to participate The 26th State Olympiad of Earth Sciences Next Friday, May 31.

This competition will challenge participants to Put your knowledge of eclipse-related physics and mathematics into practiceOn the occasion of the natural phenomenon that occurred in April of this year and which Mexico and the entire United States witnessed.

You might be interested in: High school students invited to Youth Science Workshop

The principles of participation, instructions for electronic registration, and the agenda are available on the page http://olimpiadas.uniongeofisicamexicana.org.mx/

During the day, the Olympic activity program will be complemented by a series of guided tours to the facilities and laboratories of the Department of Earth Sciences at Cicese, including the seismic network. (politeness)

Participants

Significantly Each participant must have the support of a high school teacherThis may support one or more students.

You may be interested in: Cicese will present the use of artificial intelligence in diagnosing diseases

Prizes will be awarded in Mexican pesos to the top three places, as well as to their representative teachers, and in addition, recognition will be given to all contestants.

During the day, the Olympic activity program will be supplemented by a series of Guided tours of the facilities and laboratories of the Department of Geosciences at CiceseAnd among them Seismic network.

You may be interested in: Cicese opens call for admission to master’s and doctoral degrees 2024

In order to ensure an ideal environment, adequate care and healthy competition, The organizing committee invites up to 12 students from each school to register.