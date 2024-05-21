Cicese invites you to participate in the State Olympiad for Earth Sciences | tijuana news | News from Mexico

It will be held on May 31 and targets high school students.
Ensenada, British Columbia – Under the theme “Eclipse: Shadow, Shadow, Shadow,” Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education in Ensenada (CC) And the Mexican Geophysical Union High school students from Baja California are invited to participate The 26th State Olympiad of Earth Sciences Next Friday, May 31.
This competition will challenge participants to Put your knowledge of eclipse-related physics and mathematics into practiceOn the occasion of the natural phenomenon that occurred in April of this year and which Mexico and the entire United States witnessed.
The principles of participation, instructions for electronic registration, and the agenda are available on the page http://olimpiadas.uniongeofisicamexicana.org.mx/
Participants
Significantly Each participant must have the support of a high school teacherThis may support one or more students.
Prizes will be awarded in Mexican pesos to the top three places, as well as to their representative teachers, and in addition, recognition will be given to all contestants.
During the day, the Olympic activity program will be supplemented by a series of Guided tours of the facilities and laboratories of the Department of Geosciences at CiceseAnd among them Seismic network.
In order to ensure an ideal environment, adequate care and healthy competition, The organizing committee invites up to 12 students from each school to register.
