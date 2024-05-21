May 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cicese invites you to participate in the State Olympiad for Earth Sciences | tijuana news | News from Mexico

Cicese invites you to participate in the State Olympiad for Earth Sciences | tijuana news | News from Mexico

Zera Pearson May 21, 2024 2 min read

Neutral / Cove / Sissy

It will be held on May 31 and targets high school students.

The competition will challenge participants to apply their knowledge of physics and mathematics related to the eclipse. Photo: archive

Written by Jaime Garcia

May 21, 2024

Ensenada, British Columbia – Under the theme “Eclipse: Shadow, Shadow, Shadow,” Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education in Ensenada (CC) And the Mexican Geophysical Union High school students from Baja California are invited to participate The 26th State Olympiad of Earth Sciences Next Friday, May 31.

This competition will challenge participants to Put your knowledge of eclipse-related physics and mathematics into practiceOn the occasion of the natural phenomenon that occurred in April of this year and which Mexico and the entire United States witnessed.

You might be interested in: High school students invited to Youth Science Workshop

The principles of participation, instructions for electronic registration, and the agenda are available on the page http://olimpiadas.uniongeofisicamexicana.org.mx/

During the day, the Olympic activity program will be complemented by a series of guided tours to the facilities and laboratories of the Department of Earth Sciences at Cicese, including the seismic network. (politeness)

Participants

Significantly Each participant must have the support of a high school teacherThis may support one or more students.

You may be interested in: Cicese will present the use of artificial intelligence in diagnosing diseases

Prizes will be awarded in Mexican pesos to the top three places, as well as to their representative teachers, and in addition, recognition will be given to all contestants.

See also  The College of Economic and Commercial Sciences is organizing a conference on professional opportunities

During the day, the Olympic activity program will be supplemented by a series of Guided tours of the facilities and laboratories of the Department of Geosciences at CiceseAnd among them Seismic network.

You may be interested in: Cicese opens call for admission to master’s and doctoral degrees 2024

In order to ensure an ideal environment, adequate care and healthy competition, The organizing committee invites up to 12 students from each school to register.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Inflammation in livestock: More than just a problem, it is a major symptom of welfare and productivity

May 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

They hold the 3rd School Science and Technology Conference in the state of Anzoategui

May 21, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Unison will host the 11th State Congress of Exact and Natural Sciences – El Reportero de la Comunidad

May 21, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

America vs. Cruz Azul: The rent of the box exceeds 400 thousand pesos

May 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

WhatsApp: How to be the first to get the latest app updates

May 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Video: The motorcycle thief was unable to take the cell phone due to the victim’s movement

May 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

According to local officials, many people died after the tornado passed through Iowa

May 22, 2024 Winston Hale