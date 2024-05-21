They hold the 3rd School Science and Technology Conference in the state of Anzoategui

The Bar of El Tigre, Anzoategui state, was the scene of the 3rd Scholastic Conference on Science and Technology.

At the event, students from preschool to high school from the José Gregorio Monagas Education Unit presented 28 innovative prototypes, ranging from robotics to natural sciences, including electronics and mechatronics.

The exhibition highlighted the display of the Sintrivani automated irrigation system, CPT 3D, Autobot 1.0, Smart Band, Laser Harp, four-stroke combustion car, and the Más 3D printer, created by fourth-year student Alexandra Sanchez, based on SMART technology and programmed using Arduino, which is capable On printing and cutting materials to create multi-functional pieces.

When Sanchez spoke about his project, he highlighted the importance of robotics and mechatronics in today’s society. “Robotics and mechatronics seem very important to me, because nowadays everything is technology and it helps us with absolutely everything.”

For her part, the director of the foundation, Maria Yolanda Marrón, noted that the students were prepared in advance for the conference through educational talks on artificial intelligence and robotic tools, as well as the latest technological developments in medicine and other fields.

This conference is part of the great mission of science, technology and innovation Dr. Humberto Fernández-Morán, whose work is centered on the National Scientific Seed Programme, which aims to strengthen the national educational system in the fields of science and technology to enhance the training of the country’s future scientists and technologists.

With information from Fundacite Anzoátegui.