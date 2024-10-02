The New York Mets have announced their lineup for Game 2 against Milwaukee

Venezuelan manager Carlos Mendozarevealed its initial lineup of New York Mets against Milwaukee Brewersfor the second game of the National League wild cards on Wednesday, October 2, to try not to extend it to three and the next opponent must be determined Philadelphia Phillies In the section series.

A big meeting was scheduled to take place The field of the American familyhouse Milwaukee Brewerslast October 1, where the capital turned the result so that it would not be at a disadvantage again. The first match was taken New York Mets with an 8 x 4 list, and favorite it in order to remove its counterparts. voice «Play ball» For the second Wild Card Challenge, it will be at 7:38 PM ET. USA.

New York Mets lineup

Francisco Lindor, SS Jose Iglesias, 2b Mark Winds, 3B Brandon Nimmo, LF Pete Alonso, 1B J.D. Martinez, Dr Starling March, RF Tyrone Taylor, C.F. Francisco Alvarez, c Shawn Manna, P

Compete in MLB 2024

Schedule for Major League Baseball (MLB) scheduled series of six matches between New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewersthroughout calendar 2024. the ninth in which he resides wisconsin He tyrannically took five of them. They even swept them away in Citi Field On March 29, 30 and 31, at the beginning of the campaign. However, with a long history, this is the first time that the two teams have faced each other Postseason.

According to the database MLB14 of the 16 teams that get the first of the top three wild card games end up sweeping the opponent. But to avoid saying goodbye to the dream of continuing the October concert, the director Pat Murphy He called the pitcher to the box Frankie Montas. In the regular season, he started 30 games, leaving a 7-11 record, with an ERA of 4.84 in 150.2 innings.

while, Shawnmaniathe designated pitcher by New York MetsHe participated in three playoff games: 2019 and 2020 (Oakland Athletics), and 2022 (San Diego Padres). They were defeated in each of them (0-3), in thirty-seven episodes. Additionally, he struck out nine and allowed five runs (all earned). This results in a high ERA of 15.26.

Francisco Lindor will line up as a shortstop and pinch hitter for the New York Mets.

