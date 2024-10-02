The Morelos Prosecutor’s Office holds the National Congress of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences

With science in hand, the correct administration of justice is ensured: Uriel Carmona

Experts do important work, justice lifts the nation: ICITAP

With the aim of strengthening capacities in scientific matters and exchanging experiences for the benefit of society, the Morelos Public Prosecutor’s Office held the “National Congress of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences”, in which specialized personnel participated in person, remotely and educational institutions throughout the country.

Opening business on Wednesday morning, Prosecutor Uriel Carmona Gandara emphasized that with science in hand, the correct administration of justice is ensured. He stressed that areas of expertise represent the cornerstone of prosecutorial offices and that through their work in supporting the work of prosecutors, it is possible to maintain the rule of law with regard to human rights.

Kyle Grimes, representative of the US Embassy’s International Criminal Investigation Training Program (ICITAP), highlighted the work done by experts, which allows investigative procedures to be enhanced by obtaining evidence in non-criminal acts that no one witnessed. He pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen Sharia sciences to implement them, because, as he put it, “justice raises the status of the nation.”

For his part, Felipe Gama Casas, President of the Mexican Association of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences, praised the work of the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office in promoting this national conference, and stressed that the Prosecutor’s Office and its field of expertise remain open to all. He concluded by saying: “The doors to knowledge and its sharing, because “what is not shared does not advance, is not known, and does not integrate.”

The National Conference on Forensic Medicine and Forensic Science will be held from Wednesday, October 2nd to Friday, October 4th. In this report, specialists from ICITAP, the Mexican Forensic Archeology Team, the Human Identification Program (IDH) of the United Nations Population Fund, the University of Guerrero, and the prosecutors’ offices of Chiapas, Jalisco, Morelos, Nuevo León and Puebla participated in this report. Among other things, it will share knowledge with attendees, who will be able to follow exhibitions in person and digitally throughout the country.

Some of the topics that will be covered are weapons and accessories that have recently appeared in Mexico, validation and interpretation of genetic mixtures, immunoassay tests in forensic toxicology, forensic inspection, bioarchaeology and criminology, criminal profiling, technological tools for human identification, and forensic analysis . Fires, explosions, quality management system in the expert practice of questionable documents, among others.

The opening ceremony of the “National Congress of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences” was attended by Uriel Carmona Gandara, State Attorney General; Kyle Grimes, ICITAP representative; Felipe Gama Casas, President of AMELCIF; David Zepeda Jones, General Coordinator of Expert Services for the Attorney General’s Office; and Gloria Rosario Vergara Salinas, Director of the College of Law and Social Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University.

Also present were Representatives Oscar Daniel Martinez Terrazas, Gonzala Eleonor Martinez Gomez, Tania Valentina Rodríguez Ruiz, Francisco Eric Sánchez Zavala, and Gerardo Abarca Peña; Samuel Nava Vasquez, General Coordinator of Expert Services; Adrian Díaz de la Vega Gutiérrez, General Coordinator of Auxiliary Bodies; and Maria Elena James Ronces, General Coordinator of the Department.

Major Elizabeth Mendez Cullen, representative of the 24th Military District, also attended; Luis Raúl García Ortiz, Coordinator of Expert Services at the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Morelos; Representatives of the State Commission on Human Rights and officials of the Morelos Public Prosecutor’s Office.