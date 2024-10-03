Scientific clubs from La Pampa participated in a national meeting in Catamarca

The first was held at the National Meeting of Scientific Clubs in Santa María (Catamarca), and was attended by four Pampa clubs, affiliated with the Arciteco network, created in La Pampa, but on a national scale. The Pampas delegation highlighted the support of the provincial government in promoting the activity.

Amon Camabo from Tuai, Benny Anto Mapo from Cuchillo Co, and Los Cheptecnic@sy from the Municipality of Santa Rosa were part of more than 100 science clubs from across the country that participated in the meeting.

“These meetings are important because they allow us to promote interaction between these clubs. They are informal educational spaces that encourage cooperative, collective and solidarity work. These events are not competitive. They are exhibitions. Sometimes there is an evaluation and in Others don’t exist.”

The interviewee added that at these meetings “science is promoted. Above all, at this time when the National Ministry of Science and Technology has disappeared, one of its tasks is to promote these clubs.

Casso also warned that “it should not happen as it happened in the 1990s when almost all the scientific clubs in the country disappeared,” considering that it is important “to highlight the support of the La Pampa government, when we presented the proposal to participate in this meeting we were able to “Unconditional support and this is a good thing, because despite the economic situation we are experiencing in the country, the provincial government supports these activities carried out by young people, who constitute fertile ground for scholars.”

Amon Camabo presented a weather station made of recyclable materials and Arduino programming.

Benny Anto Mabo, from Cuchillo Co, gave a presentation on water purification. This work was used to install a reverse osmosis plant in the city. Here you can see the importance of what they do in the Science Club.

Shiptecnicos with a citrus-based battery project.

The Municipal Science Club carried out work based on studies of tardigrades.