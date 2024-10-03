This is what Steve Jobs did to clear his head during a day at work at Apple

The late businessman had a different style than his competitors. (Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In his days running the company, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had a peculiar approach to solving complex problems, which, according to several neuroscience studies, may now have played a crucial role in his creative process. This habit was as simple as walking when my mind was blank.

Throughout his career, Jobs was not only a technological pioneer, but he also adopted a series of habits that helped him maintain a clear and focused mind. Among them, the one that stood out the most was taking long walks during his work day.

This simple act of getting up and walking not only helped him relax, but also helped him… His ability to generate innovative ideas and find solutions to problems that he was facing at Apple at the time stimulated him.

Walking during the day has great health benefits. (picture information)

Neuroscientist Mytho Storoni, author of Super Efficiency: Optimizing Your Brain to Transform How You Work, has extensively documented the benefits of walking. According to their research, walking facilitates brain activity and improves cognitive processing, which supports Jobs’ habit.

Moreover, scientific studies have shown that walking 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day not only improves physical health.It also affects mental health, reduces the risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes and dementia, and improves emotional well-being and sleep quality.

In the context of Steve Jobs’ work, walking allowed him to achieve a more open and flexible mind. By staying away from the routine of sitting in front of the computerNot only did Jobs clear his mind, he was able to gain a new perspective on the challenges he faced.

The company’s main innovations were the result of moments of distraction. (Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes/archive photo)

This habit was not limited to moments of personal reflection. In fact, Jobs preferred walking during important meetings. Walter Isaacson, his biographer, Jobs reportedly chose to “walk the walk” when it came to having serious conversations.

The practice was also shared by Jony Ive, one of his closest collaborators at Apple, who highlighted the importance of walking in the company’s creative process. Walking, especially in the company, allowed Jobs and his interlocutors to break away from the formality and rigidity of the traditional boardroom.

As they moved, ideas flowed more naturally, facilitating open and productive discussions. For Jobs, walking was not only a way to clear his mind, but also a tool to foster collective creativity and generate revolutionary ideas, such as those that led to the development of the iPhone or iPad.

Scientific evidence supports the contribution of exercise to brain activity. (picture information)

According to neuroscientist Storoni, When you are faced with a complex problem and cannot find a solution in the first ten minutes of concentrationIt is recommended to get up and walk.

This seemingly simple action helps shift attention enough to allow the brain to process information differently, making it easier for new ideas or approaches to emerge.

This advice is consistent with the way Jobs dealt with challenges. When a solution didn’t appear in the traditional context of an office, he would get up, walk around, and let his mind work in the background. Thus, he was able to find answers that seemed impossible to him when he was motionless in front of the screen.

Spending a lot of time in front of the computer is not the best solution. (picture information)

Although not all professions allow the possibility of walking during the workday, especially those that require constant physical activity such as construction, This habit is especially valuable in sedentary jobs.

Professionals who spend long hours in front of the computer can greatly benefit from including walking in their daily routine. Improve your physical healthTheir ability to solve problems and find creative solutions.

Jobs’ habit of walking during the day was not only a way to stay active, but also an effective strategy for avoiding mental stagnation. In a work environment where speed and multitasking dominate, taking time to walk is essential.