They leave Yuchi Gomez detained in the prosecutor’s office

Phyllis Ward October 3, 2024 1 min read

SANTO DOMINGO – After questioning for more than 5 hours, the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday night arrested businessman José Ángel Gomez Canan (Yucci), CEO of Transcorde Latam, which contracted the traffic light system in the National Region.

Yuchi, the son of journalist Guillermo Gómez, arrived at the Public Prosecution Office at around 3:00 p.m., where he was interrogated in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yenny Berenice Reynoso.

The young businessman was involved in other cases related to alleged electronic account hacking activities.

“We will face justice and we will face whoever we have to face to defend our dignity,” said Joche Gomez.

He noted that over the past 12 years, attempts had been made to portray him as evil, and that his silence allowed his name to be used disparagingly.

Juche’s visit to the PGR comes after the Ministry of Defense (MIDE) reported that the “cooperation agreement” with the private entity AURIX, owned by the businessman, was signed on June 23, 2020, but the state administration, starting 54 days later, never put it into effect.

Gomez visited the PGR accompanied by his lawyer, former Judge Hiruito Reyes, who left the office around 8:00 p.m.

