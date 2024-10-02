Eduardo Saenz de Cabezon enters the Academy of Sciences of the region

Eduardo Saenz de Cabezon (Logroño, 1972) holds a degree in theology, a degree in mathematics and a doctorate in mathematics.

He is a full professor in the department

Mathematics and Computing at the University of La Rioja.

His research is conducted in the field of arithmetic algebra, to which he has contributed various articles in the field of monomial symmetry and its applications.

In collaboration with Professor Henry Wynne of the London School of Economics, he developed the field of algebraic reliability and researched algebraic statistics and mathematical models for IPT.

He has led and collaborated on numerous national research projects

With interdisciplinary groups in biology, oceanography or research

education.

In 2013, he made the leap into scientific publishing after winning the FameLab science monologue competition.

He is the founder of the Scientific Comedians group Big Fan Science He is a screenwriter and presenter on the channel YouTube derivationdedicated to mathematics, which has 1,500,000 subscribers.

In addition, he is the author of books such as Amy tree also Sports apocalypse And collaborator in different media (TV: La Aventura del Saber, TIPS. Radio: SER, Onda Cero, RNE. Print press: Yorokobu, El Confidencial).

Since 2019 he presents the program “Órbita Laika” on La 2 channel and is an author and podcast host. Leica Orbit (RTVE-Play) And “a silly question” (Sonora).

He received the 2021 Social Council Scientific Publishing Award from the University of La Rioja and the 2022 Smartick Award for Best History Teaching.