October 3, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery

Winston Hale October 3, 2024

By Walter Sanchez Silva

October 2, 2024

After he was taken to the hospital this morning, the Church in San Antonio (USA) asked its Archbishop, Bishop Gustavo Garcia-Chiller, to pray.

In one Report “Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Chiller, MSpS, felt ill while presiding at the 9:30 a.m. Mass on Oct. 1 at St. Joseph Church in Actonio,” the Archdiocese of San Antonio posted on social media. Center for Pastoral Ministry”

For that reason he was “taken to the hospital and is being evaluated. The archbishop is conscious and in good spirits. OK”.

We pray for Archbishop Gustavo’s health,” the statement concluded.

This October 2, the Archdiocese of San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo is fine, he noted, feeling well this morning.

“After spending the night in care, he expects to be discharged later today. The archbishop thanks everyone for their prayers and seeks their positive and continued outcome,” he added.

On the same October 2nd, already in the afternoon, The archbishop declared Mons Gustavo García-Chiller “will stay at the hospital one more night. No worries. Doctors want to monitor him till tomorrow. “The Archbishop thanks everyone again for their prayers.”

Bishop Gustavo García-Chiller turns 67. He was the Auxiliary Bishop of Chicago between 2003 and 2010, the year he was appointed Archbishop of San Antonio, Texas.

In San Antonio he stood out for the care and attention of immigrants and was a key figure in supporting the community of Uvalde, where the majority of the population is Hispanic and in 2022 there was a massacre that ended the lives of 19 children and 2 people. Teachers.

Note: Added information provided by the Archdiocese of San Antonio on the morning and afternoon of October 2, 2024.

Walter Sanchez Silva

Walter Sanchez Silva
I am a husband since 2008. My wife and I have three children here who went to heaven in 2023 before she was born. Since I joined ACI Brenza in 2005, I have had the opportunity to cover various events in the Catholic Church. Among them are the World Youth Days in Cologne, Madrid and Rio de Janeiro and the apostolic visits of Pope Benedict XVI to Mexico and Pope Francis to South Korea. I was sent to the Vatican in 2015 to cover the family synods; Amazon, in 2019 and Synodality, in 2023. I follow closely the situation of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, which is suffering from the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, as well as the current ecclesiastical events in the region.

