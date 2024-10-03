The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery

By Walter Sanchez Silva

After he was taken to the hospital this morning, the Church in San Antonio (USA) asked its Archbishop, Bishop Gustavo Garcia-Chiller, to pray.

In one Report “Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Chiller, MSpS, felt ill while presiding at the 9:30 a.m. Mass on Oct. 1 at St. Joseph Church in Actonio,” the Archdiocese of San Antonio posted on social media. Center for Pastoral Ministry”

For that reason he was “taken to the hospital and is being evaluated. The archbishop is conscious and in good spirits. OK”.

We pray for Archbishop Gustavo’s health,” the statement concluded.

This October 2, the Archdiocese of San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo is fine, he noted, feeling well this morning.

“After spending the night in care, he expects to be discharged later today. The archbishop thanks everyone for their prayers and seeks their positive and continued outcome,” he added.

On the same October 2nd, already in the afternoon, The archbishop declared Mons Gustavo García-Chiller “will stay at the hospital one more night. No worries. Doctors want to monitor him till tomorrow. “The Archbishop thanks everyone again for their prayers.”

Bishop Gustavo García-Chiller turns 67. He was the Auxiliary Bishop of Chicago between 2003 and 2010, the year he was appointed Archbishop of San Antonio, Texas.

In San Antonio he stood out for the care and attention of immigrants and was a key figure in supporting the community of Uvalde, where the majority of the population is Hispanic and in 2022 there was a massacre that ended the lives of 19 children and 2 people. Teachers.

Note: Added information provided by the Archdiocese of San Antonio on the morning and afternoon of October 2, 2024.