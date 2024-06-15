ICUABJO students go to the Pacific Scientific and Technological Research Summer 2024.

Oaxaca de Juarez, OAX, June 14, 2024. 34 students from the Institute of Educational Sciences of the Autonomous University of Benito Juarez of Oaxaca (ICEUABJO), holding bachelor’s degrees in Educational Sciences and Psychology, will participate in the 29th Summer of Scientific and Technological Research in the Pacific Region 2024.

At an official ceremony held by the Autonomous University of Benito Juarez of Oaxaca (UABJO), they congratulated more than 70 students selected to join the Summer of Scientific and Technological Research, who will conduct research residencies in higher educational institutions at national and international level.

It should be noted that ICUABJO focuses the largest participation of students, with a total of 34 students, of which 21 will carry out national virtual residencies and 7 will be in international virtual residencies with professors from countries such as Colombia and Peru; Likewise, 6 students will be in personal residencies in states such as Colima, Los Mochis Sinaloa and Nayarit.

In this 2024-2024 session, full-time ICE professors are invited for the first time and participate in the program such as: Dr. Magali Hernandez Aragon, Mtra. Maria Isabel Ocampo Talavas, Dr. Alejandro Arturo Jimenez Martinez, Dr. Gabriel Angeles Hernandez, Dr. Olga Grijalva Martinez, Dr. Juan Carlos Sanchez Antonio.

The 29th Summer Program for Scientific and Technological Research in the Pacific Region 2024, at ICUABJO was responsible for the research coordination directed by Dr. Martha Elba Paz López.

We wish all the best to ICEUABJO students and teachers!