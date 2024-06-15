They present the book Awakening the Scientific Call among Girls

▲ Pictured above, from left to right, are Viridiana Gabriela Yanez Rivas, Alejandra Lamas Bugarin, Margarita Rosado Solis, and María Elena Álvarez-Buela in text view. Below are aspects of the event.Photo courtesy Conahsett

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Why are women only a third of those conducting research in Mexico? How will we reverse this situation? These were the questions that prompted scholars Margarita Rosado Solís, Martha Takani Imai, Alejandra Lamas Bugarin, and Martha Pérez Armendariz to prepare the book. Awakening the scientific profession among girlss.

The work, published by the National Council for the Humanities, Sciences and Technology (Conahcyt), is organized into nine chapters, in which the experiences of women dedicated to science are recounted, a historical overview of their involvement is given, from the ancient world to the present day, and there is a methodological proposal for girls to approach science.

Margarita Rosado Solís, a doctor from the University of Paris and attached to the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), said: In Mexico, the number of scientists is small, much lower than in Chile and Brazil, but in the case of women, the participation rate is lower, and this is exacerbated in the specific fields: physics, mathematics and engineering, where their percentage does not exceed 15 to 20 percent. .

The expert proposed a comparative analysis between an investigation conducted in 1993, in which it was found that a third of astronomers in Mexico were women, and one from 2012, which showed that within 20 years, the presence had decreased, reaching only a quarter, which forces us to think about… How to reproduce these inequalities.

To obtain input that led to the book’s appearance, Conahsett organized an international conference, which included experts from the Institut National Polytechnique (IPN), UNAM, as well as Dara Norman, President of the American Astronomical Society (AAS). Which studies the patterns of scientific culture that tend to prefer men’s work over women’s work.

From the content of that conference and the theses contained in the book, Rosado Solís highlights stories such as that of Paris Bechemish, the first professional astronomer in modern Mexico, and a generational coach, and that of Rosalind Franklin, who, despite a sexist environment, had a fundamental involvement in the discovery DNA structure.

In other sections of the work, mathematics is discussed and why it is difficult for men and women, by Martha Takani. The chapter by Dara Norman examines biases in the way letters of recommendation are written based on gender.