The five keys to the United States’ defeat against Germany

The ghosts of the Qatar 2022 World Cup have reappeared in the atmosphere of the United States of America, as happened this afternoon. The team led by Gregg Berhalter was the victim of a German comeback led by Julian Nagelsmann in his debut as a German strategist in the 3-1 win over Team USA. It reminded us of that tragic afternoon at the World Cup against the Netherlands.

The USMNT’s first half was quite commendable; Since Berhalter’s team had an attractive position, they found the perfect way to hurt the German teamwho looked puzzled.

It was Christian Pulisic who carried the team on his shoulders It seemed to give the American team the advantageHowever, Germany’s response was not long in coming.

The visit was returned Thank you to Ilkay Gundogan, The same one who scored the equalizer before the break.

It wasn’t until the second half when Germany woke up and completely thrashed the USMNT which seemed to stay in the locker room after a great first half.

Within 3 minutes, Germany found Turner’s net on two occasions, and Niklas Volkrug and Jamal Musiala were responsible for guiding the Germans’ victory. Thus, the victory was given to Nagelsmann in his first appearance with the four-time world champion team.

Keys to the United States’ defeat against Germany

Pulisic confirmed his great moment

During the 75 minutes he spent on the field, Christian Pulisic showed that he is an American soccer player in the best moment, looking completely involved He carried the team throughout, in addition to being the most imbalanced, as he scored the only goal for his team, and added another goal that was disallowed.

Work to be done in defense of the USMNT

Perhaps the biggest concern for Berhalter and his coaching staff is defensive performance. The team looked good from midfield to forward, but the defense struggled a lot, as evidenced by Germany’s three goals.

Germany’s lack of power averted tragedy for the United States

Another aspect that should also be mentioned is that Had it not been for Matt Turner and the failures in front of goal by the Germans, the result would have been greater in favor of the Germans. Well, Volkrug and Sane missed at least two clear goals.

Germany came back into action after the break

A 15-minute break helped Germany remember what it means to play good football, and that appears to be what happened Nagelsmann’s talk in the locker room had a positive impact on his team, which exited in the second half to face the United States. They were distinguished by their clear dominance with which they achieved victory.

A few outbursts from the bench for Berhalter

With the score already tied, the United States tried to get something back in the game, but Berhalter’s substitutes carried little weight on the field. Players like Aaronson, Paredes and Pepe could not do much to recover and make the result more favorable for the NFL.

