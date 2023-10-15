Jaime Lozano explained why Raul Jimenez played against Ghana

Mexico City / 10/14/2023 23:36:11

Jaime LozanoThe Mexican national team coach was surprised with his lineup against Ghana since their appearance there Guillermo Ochoa and Raul Jimeneztwo players with complex current problems at Salernitana and Fulham respectively.

However, of the two, the one who has been highlighted more is Jimenez He has not scored in the English Premier League since March 2022 He has decreased in terms of activity with the Cottages, a situation similar to that of Santiago Jimenez, who was expected to be a starter.

From Feyenoord He scored 12 goals this season From the Dutch League, but that was not enough for him to enter the starting lineup, which may be the best for Jimmy currently, so The strategist should have explained why he decided to leave him on the bench.

“On what basis is my decision based? On the competitor… He scored three goals in two matches And it’s not because Santi didn’t do it, it seems to me that both of them and now that Henry (Martin) has joined, it’s a nice competition.”

Celebrate keeping zero against Ghana

Regarding Mexico’s 2-0 win over Ghana, the Tricolor strategist expressed his appreciation for the ranking they had in the lower zone, as they had just received Two goals against Australia and three against Uzbekistan.

“From where we were in September to where we are today, what stands out the most is keeping zero at the back and also being clearer with the ball. Aside from the result, I liked the team“.

Lozano was able to work for the first time with Hirving Lozano, scoring the first goal against the African national team.