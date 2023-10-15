Cuba’s World Baseball Champion team 5

he I Youth Baseball World Cup 5 It reached its peak on Sunday, October 15, in a Turkish city AnkaraWith good news for the fans who follow Cuban sports in the Greater Antilles.

The island players attended this major event with great expectations, remembering that just a few months ago their compatriots in the senior category had been declared world champions.

The qualifying stage of the championship was a real journey for the Caribbean athletes, who completed the journey with a record of five successes and no failures.

According to press reports Duanis Hernandezthe inhabitants of the archipelago won ten sets and lost none, while achieving six knockouts, three knockouts and one super knockout.

The next step was instantiation Super tour. The Cubans made their goal clear once again at this moment in the fighting, with defeat France, Chinese Taipei And Mexico.

Something storybook happened in the encounter against the Aztecs, as they were the only ones who managed to take on a group of Caribbean youth players.

the The grand finale It was the next step for the Cubans, who saw the throne already within reach, despite his choice France I stood in his way.

Duanis Hernandez’s statistical numbers revealed to us the paths of the contenders for the maximum pass.

“Cuba He finished the match with eight wins without losing, 16 sets against and one set against. He scored 134 points and conceded 26, with a difference of +108. He made eight knockouts, four knockouts and a super knockout.He was arrested Hernandez On your profile on the social network Facebook.

“France He arrived with seven wins and one loss against Cuba. With 14 groups in favor and five against. He scored 78 points and allowed 49 for a +29 margin. They gave four plasters.”“, concluded the journalist.

Cuban Baseball 5 Top

the The grand finale It was pure emotion, even though the Cuban team scored six games to three in the first set. The French representation was not handing over the crown so easily.

The second set was very impressive, however Cuba He showed his pedigree and in extra innings left his opponents two runs to one.

Cuba put on the global wreath! There is no longer any doubt: Baseball 5 She has her best place on the little island.

In front of so many sorrows that I harbor daily Cuban sportsA small beam of light shone on October 15.

