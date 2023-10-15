Alyssa Nakken, manager of the San Francisco Giants

baseball Big leagues She continues to embody positive changes and developments for all people preparing and fighting for office regardless of race, color or gender. Now, in the middle of the postseason and some teams preparing for 2024, a name Alyssa Naquin.

Alyssa She made history in 2020 when she became the first woman in history to be included in the national team’s coaching staff Big leagues.

However, the announcement was made during Sunday afternoon Andrew Baggarley to The athlete Gulf team management meeting with Alyssa Naquin 33 years.

This historic meeting will mark the first time an organization has been held MLB Conduct a formal interview with a woman for the position of manager.

Alyssa Naquin is among several candidates

He pointed out that the club’s current coach was among a select list of internal candidates who presented themselves last week. The athlete In his report.

Nakin He appeared alongside the bench coach Kay Korea And to the person in charge of the waiting room, Mark Hallbergas candidates to replace Gabe Kapler.

The young coach came San Francisco Thanks to the formation of the team he gathered Kapler Upon assuming Gulf duties in 2020.

Alyssa Naquin To date, she has served as an assistant coach focusing on the areas of base running, off-field teaching and in-game preparation.

On April 12, 2022, Nakin She made history by becoming the first woman to direct a game Big leagueswhen he took over as first base coach in the third period vs San Diego Padres After the referee sent the coach off Anthony Richardson.