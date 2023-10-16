This is what Group B of the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League looks like: results and positions

The fourth and final day of Group Two competitions in the CONCACAF Nations League has ended Despite the fact that Jamaica has already established itself as the favorite to win this sector, Honduras and Cuba competed for second place in a match that was full of excitement and emotionsUnlike what happened in the third round, where the ticket to qualify for the quarter-finals was at stake.

Jamaica did their job and beat Haiti on home soil At Hasley Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, with a score of 3-2, with this, They remained at the top of the second group with 10 points; 3 wins and a draw.

For this part, The Honduras national team visited Cuba To compete for a ticket to the quarter-finals, which ended up being in favor of La H After winning at home 4-0 with goals from Denil Maldonado, Anthony Lozano, Rommel Kyoto and Brian Roches.

Haiti tried, and although they outperformed Jamaica, it was not enough and they ended up falling to the sector leaders.

How is Group B of League A after the fourth round?