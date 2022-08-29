Is the point of being a straightforward champion getting away? Barcelona is a non-attacker who cannot with Liga de Quito and gives up a draw | National Championship | Sports

Undefensive and dedicated FC Barcelona gave up a 1-1 draw with the Liga de Quito, a result that undermines their aspirations to win the second stage and the championship without making two finals.

With this result, those led by Jorge Celico are fifth with 13 points and Quito is in third place with 15 points.

The duel was intense from start to finish in both areas, however, it was the Albus who, despite being visitors, put more pressure on the opposite court.

The Canaries started their big revolts and as a result, they advanced very early thanks to defender Rodriguez.

As is customary in Uruguay, he started the attack and in an action that looked like he wanted to give up a pass, he deceived goalkeeper Alexandre Dominguez and thus came the local goal (3 minutes).

It seemed that the advantage and with the support of their fans who came in good numbers to the stage of Guayaquil, the Barcelona fans were putting pressure on their opponent, but this was not the case.

University students went on the offensive and on more than one occasion goalkeeper Javier Poray had complications.

In the 27th minute, Jose Quintero hit a cross and hit the post for the local goal. Next, Danny Luna tested the archer as a bullfighter and answered (35 metres).

The first stage concluded with Barcelona closed in their field and helpless when attacking.

In the sequel, the white sphere was more clear and sharp, before the yellow box that struggled to search for the opposite target.

For most of this point it was Quito’s people who frightened the Boray’s target, if their act had not been mediated, the consequences for the homeowners would have been regret.

Luis Zubeldia, coach of Liga de Quito, tried to strengthen the front with the entry of Juan Luis Anangono.

In the final minutes of the match and with the encouragement of their fans, the Canaries improved slightly, but ended up taking corner kicks.

Keto’s pressure paid off in the 85th minute when Michael Hoyos made it 1. (Dr)