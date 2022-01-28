The Brazilian press criticizes the referee of the match Ecuador Wilmar Roldan. Accused of being “confused”, “delaying VAR reviews”, “breaking the rhythm of the game” and “exciting football players” | football | Sports

After the tie at 1, the auriverde media also talked about the unfortunate levels of Tite’s trusted men” and that the defense “slid”.

Ecuador took a giant step towards the Qatar World Cup on Thursday with a 1-1 draw with Brazil at the height of Quito. Auriverdes maintained their unbeaten spot in the CONMEBOL match and also reached four consecutive performances before the World Cup unbeaten in the Ecuadorean capital. In the case of the tricolor, after victories over the Brazilians on the way to Japan, South Korea 2002 and Germany 2006 (on both occasions 1-0), they are still unable to subdue the South American giant as homeowners.

However, today’s great hero in Quito was Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan who, in consultation with the VAR, corrected Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson’s sending off twice and in one of them also reversed a penalty for Ecuador around the end of the match. Those who were not saved by local goalkeeper Alexandre Dominguez, who was sent off in the 16th minute, and the Brazilian Emerson Royal, who saw the red card after four minutes.

In information about the meeting in the Brazilian press, in the digital editions of many newspapers, the word most frequently repeated is confusion when referring to Judge Roldan’s performance, although there is also talk of “the unfortunate presentations made by Tite’s trusted men and that the team’s defense that qualified Already to diameter “retreat”.

Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan showed the red color to the Brazilian player Emerson Photo: Agence France-Presse

sway in decisions

Rotary bayonet, from Rio de Janeiro, titled: “In a confusing referee match and two expulsions, Brazil tied with Ecuador in the qualifiers.” He added that there was “one expulsion from each side, many ups and downs in refereeing decisions to the end and ups and downs… There was no shortage of evidence for the Brazilian national team in the 1-1 draw with Ecuador., at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium.”

From the equalizing goal scored by central defender Felix Torres, bayonet He said: “La Trey continued chasing the Brazilian region, on a day when the defensive sector declined. And through the aerial ball that fought hard from the first minute, he reached the equaliser. After a corner kick, Torres finished with a precise header. Alisson tried, but he could not avoid the equalizer ” .

Willmar Roldan, Colombian referee, at a VAR advisory. Photo: Agence France-Presse

“Game Cut”

For the media in Sao Paulo sports newspaper 15 minutes later, “The weather in Quito intensified. Mateos being teetered on the edge of the penalty area and was kicked in the back of the head by goalkeeper Dominguez. Wilmar Roldan later sent off the Ecuadorean after consulting the VAR. However, Brazil’s numerical advantage did not last. This is because, shortly after, Emerson Royal received his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off.

In addition, about other plays that required the use of video assistant technology sports newspaper She stated: “In the 31st minute, the referee also showed Alisson a red card, after the goalkeeper made a mistake against (Iner) Valencia. After being called up by the VAR, he changed his mind and only presented a yellow card. From that moment on, the game’s performance decreased and was severely truncated.

And from the penalty called for Tricolor, which looked like a 2-1 win, VAR also played a key role: “In the last half, the Ecuadoreans went up looking for a comeback. In the 90th minute, Alisson tried to clear the ball and ended up dropping Preciado. In the moment First, Roldán scored a penalty, but turned (his decision) after consulting a VAR screen.

confusing arbitration“

to or balloon, from Rio de Janeiro, “Brazil draws with Ecuador on a day of luck and misfortune for Tite’s trusted men.” For this paper, the qualifying duel “was a game marked by the early expulsion and confusing refereeing of Wilmar Roldan, of Colombia. The two red cards lost forever didn’t come close with two penalties and two reviews later. The worst: Roldan also managed to send off goalkeeper Alisson twice, and then, check from the VAR screen and change what he had recorded.

Another newspaper from Sao Paulo published, on its website, the headline of its note that “Brazil maintains an unbeaten record in the confusing refereeing match against Ecuador”, referring to the fact that “the match in Quito saw two expulsions and two field decisions that were corrected by the VAR”.

In your opinion Leaf From Sao Paulo describes that “Alison committed a foul outside the area and the referee understood that the play was subject to a red card. But he only reversed it after consulting the VAR.” But more than criticizing the use of this support, the newspaper criticized the performance of the Colombian referee when using the video assistant referee in the qualifying match between Ecuador and Brazil.

angry players

“Even with the technology at his disposal, Roldán was not clear in his comments and also took so long to make a decision and review the VAR. So much so that he had to add nine minutes of extra time in the first half, which was still not enough to make up for the minutes left off. The ball is about rolling.”

to Leaf Failure didn’t just happen in the first half. And the second stage was not very different. In the tenth minute, Roldan awarded Rafinha a penalty on Pervis Estupinan, but he changed his decision five minutes later, after being alerted by the VAR. His delay in setting plays not only broke the rhythm but upset the players. (Dr)