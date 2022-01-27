January 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Peru vs. Colombia: date and time, channel and where to play Qatar 2022 CONMEBOL qualifiers | Total Sports

Peru vs. Colombia: date and time, channel and where to play Qatar 2022 CONMEBOL qualifiers | Total Sports

Cassandra Curtis January 28, 2022 2 min read

selections s You will see faces for the 15th of In an exciting commitment his main attraction will be the fight for a place in this year’s World Cup. Next, you know the date, time, TV channel, and where they play.

see | Peru vs. Colombia live: what time are they playing and what channel is it on

In the last double date, “Bicolor” players took their breath away in the qualifiers by defeating Bolivia (3-0) and Venezuela (2-1) in Lima and Caracas respectively. For their part, “Cafeteros” fell by the slightest difference against Brazil in their visit and they drew 0-0 at home against Paraguay.

Don’t miss it | Ecuador vs. Live broadcast Brazil: what time is the match and where to watch it on TV

It is worth noting that Peru is currently ranked fifth in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers with 17 points as a result of five wins, two draws and seven losses. Colombia is fourth with the same number of points, having scored three wins, eight draws and three defeats, but it has a better goal difference: -1.

What day does peru play against. Colombia and Qatar 2022?

Commitment will play on Friday, January 28 at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. In addition, it will broadcast América TV and Movistar Deportes for the national territory, and Caracol TV for Colombia.

Read also | America TV (Channel 4) Live, Peru vs. Colombia online qualifiers

Peru vs. Colombia: Match time

  • Peru – 4:00 PM
  • Colombia – 4:00 PM
  • Ecuador – 4:00 PM
  • Mexico: 3:00 p.m.
  • Bolivia: 5:00 pm
  • Venezuela – 5:00 PM
  • United States – 5:00 pm
  • Paraguay – 6:00 pm
  • Argentina: 6:00 pm
  • Uruguay – 6:00 pm
  • Brazil – 6:00 PM
  • Spain – 10:00 PM
See also  LIVE: great gameplay! Samuel Alvear rallies for Upnfm against Honduras, Progreso en el Nacional - Diez

as standard

Trust Project

know more

More at DT…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Cruz Azul revienta a Pol Fernández por irse a Boca Juniors

January 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Hugo Sánchez fue un bocón que jamás actuó como líder: Hermosillo

January 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

MX League. Marcelo Mendes has stopped training as coach of Atlético San Luis

January 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Robot humanoide será más importante que negocio de autos de Tesla

January 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Pelea de Alfredo Adame; mujer desmiente versión del actor. Video

January 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Divulgará Gobierno de Zacatecas investigaciones de científicos mexicanos con ciclo de conferencias Ciencia en Tendencia

January 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Peru vs. Colombia: date and time, channel and where to play Qatar 2022 CONMEBOL qualifiers | Total Sports

January 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis