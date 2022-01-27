Peru vs. Colombia: date and time, channel and where to play Qatar 2022 CONMEBOL qualifiers | Total Sports

selections Peru s Colombia You will see faces for the 15th of Qatar 2022 Qualifiers In an exciting commitment his main attraction will be the fight for a place in this year’s World Cup. Next, you know the date, time, TV channel, and where they play.

In the last double date, “Bicolor” players took their breath away in the qualifiers by defeating Bolivia (3-0) and Venezuela (2-1) in Lima and Caracas respectively. For their part, “Cafeteros” fell by the slightest difference against Brazil in their visit and they drew 0-0 at home against Paraguay.

It is worth noting that Peru is currently ranked fifth in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers with 17 points as a result of five wins, two draws and seven losses. Colombia is fourth with the same number of points, having scored three wins, eight draws and three defeats, but it has a better goal difference: -1.

What day does peru play against. Colombia and Qatar 2022?

Commitment will play on Friday, January 28 at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. In addition, it will broadcast América TV and Movistar Deportes for the national territory, and Caracol TV for Colombia.

Peru vs. Colombia: Match time

Peru – 4:00 PM

Colombia – 4:00 PM

Ecuador – 4:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 pm

Venezuela – 5:00 PM

United States – 5:00 pm

Paraguay – 6:00 pm

Argentina: 6:00 pm

Uruguay – 6:00 pm

Brazil – 6:00 PM

Spain – 10:00 PM