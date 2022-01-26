MX League. Marcelo Mendes has stopped training as coach of Atlético San Luis

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 26.01.2022 10:54:48

Marcelo Mendes had become primer Technicalthe to be expelled from Closing 2022. Through his social networks, the Athletic San Luis You mentioned that the Uruguayan stopped being strategic after not adding a single point at the start of the tournament.

“We thank Marcel And to his training staff, all the work he has done since his first day in the institution until today.We wish Professor Marcelo Mendes and his entire staff the best of luck in their next steps.

Although he managed to put Saint Louis In a recent tournament reclassification, the Uruguayan strategist was sacked after the Rugeblancos started Closing 2022 With three defeats, they were bypassed JuarezAnd atlas s PachucaSo, she is last on the leaderboard.

We must remember that Marcelo Mendes took the reins Athletic San Luis before start Inaugural Championship 2021; In total, he knocked out 21 games with four wins, eight draws and nine defeats.

Who will be the interim coach of Atletico San Luis?

In the same statement, the Athletic San Luis He explained that he would be the director of its curriculum, Rafael Fernandez, The person who will temporarily take over the DT position during the time the organization announces its new leader.