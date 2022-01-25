“Do not suck!” Zago angry at Otero signing in America

Mediotiempo Opening

Mexico City / 25.01.2022 14:30:34

From Brian Ocampo to Pablo Solari… Juan Otero. It seems finally America will rent the appropriate wing requested by Santiago SularyBut the fact that he is a Santos Laguna player has dismayed many fans and even club legends like Luis Roberto Alves, known to everyone as Zag.

the Top scorer in the history of the Eagles The current analyst is broadcast azteca deportes publicly refused to Signature of Irousing a phrase popularized by his partner Luis Garcia, does not give credit to Coapa And “anyone up” to the blue cream outfit.

Zag replied “Do not suck”. On a tweet by ESPN journalist, John Sutcliffe, in which he takes it for granted Contract with the Colombian wing The 26-year-old, who is no longer training on Tuesday at Comarca Lagunera and is expected to land this Wednesday at CDMX for a medical.

Americans Endorse Zague: ‘Purely Dead’

Beside zag He was disappointed That Juan Otero is a “big promotion” for Kulausora 2022, hundreds The Americans expressed their dissatisfaction On Twitter with all types of comments essentially addressed to Santiago Baños and Emilio Azcarragawho say his team “doesn’t care” about these kind of deals and meager budgets.