June 30, 2022

Jorge Moreno fue la gran figura de Guatemala. (Foto Prensa Libre: Fedefut)

Guatemala’s sub-20 team qualifies for the 2023 World Cup Indonesia! Goalkeeper Jorge Moreno is a number in the penalty shootout and Mexico is eliminated

Cassandra Curtis June 30, 2022 2 min read

Pick under 20 from Guatemala He made history by defeating Mexico 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in CONCACAF and qualified for World Cup Indonesia 2023.

Mexican Choice He took possession of the ball from the first minute and searched for a goal George Morenowho responded with several saves and was confident.

Although possession of the ball, Mexico sub-select Can not be defined and was Guatemala The person who opened the registration thanks to the definition Archimedes Ordoneseat the 39th minute.

This was the first goal he got Mexico In this CONCACAF World Cup; In their previous matches, they were never on the scoreboard.

After the goal the match did not change much. Mexico The owner of the ball remained and Guatemala She was confident in defence. However, the equivalent came to 74, after defining Stephen Lozano.

In the 86th minute, the referee awarded a penalty kick in favor of Mexico Jorge Moreno saves Esteban Lozano’s shot. Nothing has changed and overtime came.

The duel was decided in a penalty shootout, with a score of 2-1 in favor of Guatemala, thanks to the outstanding performance of the Communications goalkeeper.

This is the second time that Guatemala has qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. It was the first time for the 2011 Columbia edition.

