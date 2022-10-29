The 10 Colombians Who Collaborated With J Balvin On OYE, An Emotional Well-Being App

politeness

from the past September 22 Available on mobile application download platforms “Hearing”And the Bilingual app creative wellness From the latest generation created by Colombian artist Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin, famous J BalvinTogether with the CEO Mario Chamorrooperations manager, Patrick Dodd.

Currently, Joseph He is the chief dream officer: the dream manager “Hearing” A virtual platform that aims to “Creating a wellness category through the concept of transforming emotions into creative actionsWith this app, ‘Mi Gente’ and ‘Ginza’ translator wants his fans and any user of the platform to start Transformation of their emotions and become the creators of their lives.

“After the pandemic, the young people of the world are, in fact, all of us very exhausted. Anxiety, depression, and feelings of being lost in life are very common now.”. In addition to Mario Chamorrothe Colombian recognized for being a “coach” of happiness, the urban artist has the support of 10 other Colombians on his initiative.

You can also read: J Balvin, who has repeatedly referred to depression, launched an app for mental wellbeing

They are Yudi Arias, Isabel Grecis, Luisa Restrepo, Pompeii, Manuela Mejia, Mullahtas and other most influential people who were chosen by J Balvin and his team to be a part of this app. Your goal is inside He hears It is to lead and share different practices that help improve the quality of life and the relationship with oneself and the environment.

These are 10 Palvin collaborators in their goal of improving the well-being of OYE users:

Yudi Arias She is a celebrity yoga instructor, model, host, and entrepreneur. Through her work she has helped many artists find their place in the urban music scene, as with His nephew “Maluma”. Within the app, his meditations help you feel at peace and creative expression.

politeness

Isabel Grace She is a voice actress and singer. In fact, she is currently recognized because she did the audio in Spanish Isabella Madrigal in “Encanto”. Through OYE’s meditation sessions, she wants people to reconnect to their inexhaustible source of strength.

politeness

Luisa RestrepoHe, for his part, is responsible for giving the users of the app a guide to recognize the always available source of abundance and sustains our existence, through meditation. In addition, she is a life and courage mentor, creating writing and personal development programs.

politeness

Joselo Gutierrez He is a well-known therapist and teacher of ki kung, yoga, psychology, physical therapy, and acupuncture. Through his training at OYE, Gutiérrez intends to help nurture the interconnectedness and interconnectedness of mind and body.

politeness

You can also read: Mario Chamorro, Colombian “happiness ambassador” who, with J Balvin, seeks to “help the world feel better”

Manuela Mejia He is responsible for directing practices that allow the user to align with his vital force and alignment through singing; She does this by specializing in a sound therapist, specializing in meditation, sound yoga and breathing control.

politeness

Pompeii It helps OYE users in an almost similar way to what it does J Balvin With his work, because this Colombian is also a singer-songwriter, mainly influenced by the sounds of the Caribbean and the rhythms of the African diaspora. His practices are aimed at getting rid of loneliness and connecting with the inner rhythm.

politeness

Tatiana Giraldo A model and artist, she is the epitome of resilience despite the obvious limitations she bravely faces, as she even uses a leg prosthesis due to Jenny’s deformity, she is both a dancer and a balloon dancer. Her practices are aimed at increasing self-esteem and self-confidence.

John Paul Gaviria Focuses on his career as a mentor and author, building on mindfulness and life coaching. His practices are aimed at helping people find the purpose of every person on earth.

politeness

hopefull Uses the power of the word to guide OYE users to find balance and recognize the inexhaustible source of creation. His name means “hope” and that’s why this self-made artist was able to convey sensitivity with his words from the soul.

politeness

Finally, hmm Three Colombian women Which constitutes one of OYE’s most innovative practices, dance as therapy. It’s about the collective stunned who have the mission of highlighting the Caribbean heritage and rhythms of reggae and dancehall and at the same time implementing the practices ofperreo to heal”, which allows you to get rid of shyness, get rid of frustration and remove emotional weight.

politeness

But behind the practices, Balvin It also has the support of two other important Colombians. it’s about Isaac LeeCo-founder of OYE and Colombian journalist, president of Exile Content and former president of Univisión. It is also Carlos Lopez, Colombian therapist leads the OYE Wellness Councilas well as J Balvin’s therapist, and one of the most important Latin American researchers who personally guided the artist on his path toward emotional well-being, creativity, and impact.

Read on: