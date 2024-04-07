For the first time a woman will direct the National Academy of Exact Sciences

Alicia Dickenstein, a senior researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet), has been appointed president of the National Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences of Argentina (Ancefn).

Not only does this appointment break down barriers, as Dickenstein is the first woman to lead this prestigious institution, but it also symbolizes significant progress towards gender equality in the Argentine scientific field.

With an extensive academic and professional career, including a doctorate in mathematical sciences from the University of Buenos Aires, Dickenstein rose to prominence at the Luis Santalo Institute for Mathematical Research. His commitment to science and his ability to inspire future generations marks the beginning of a promising era for academia.

The new President of Ancefn expressed her vision to strengthen the Academy's position as a reference in opinion, advice and the formulation of recommendations on scientific policy and science dissemination in Argentina and at the international level.

Dickenstein highlights the importance of science in national development and the need for greater dissemination and recognition of Argentine research in the world.

Source: Conset.