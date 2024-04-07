April 7, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

For the first time a woman will direct the National Academy of Exact Sciences

For the first time a woman will direct the National Academy of Exact Sciences

Zera Pearson April 7, 2024 1 min read

Alicia Dickenstein, a senior researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet), has been appointed president of the National Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences of Argentina (Ancefn).

Not only does this appointment break down barriers, as Dickenstein is the first woman to lead this prestigious institution, but it also symbolizes significant progress towards gender equality in the Argentine scientific field.

See also: NASA is preparing an ambitious project to study solar eclipses

With an extensive academic and professional career, including a doctorate in mathematical sciences from the University of Buenos Aires, Dickenstein rose to prominence at the Luis Santalo Institute for Mathematical Research. His commitment to science and his ability to inspire future generations marks the beginning of a promising era for academia.

The new President of Ancefn expressed her vision to strengthen the Academy's position as a reference in opinion, advice and the formulation of recommendations on scientific policy and science dissemination in Argentina and at the international level.

Dickenstein highlights the importance of science in national development and the need for greater dissemination and recognition of Argentine research in the world.

Source: Conset.

See also  'Paper for Everyone': a scientific publishing project creates an audiobook and digital journal bringing together Chilean research on Alzheimer's disease

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The cost of neglecting your own well-being to please others

April 7, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UABJO invites you to view the eclipse at your science school

April 6, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Knowledge and light Curiosities of Histology – Diario de Xalapa

April 6, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game in the eighth

April 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

What does the “You have an invisible status update” notification mean in WhatsApp? Sports play

April 7, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Peru announces that it will require a visa for Mexican citizens in response to restrictions imposed by Mexico

April 7, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Thousands still without power after US storm

April 7, 2024 Winston Hale