What do we eat to lose weight? 10 foods that really help you lose weight without dieting

Weight loss is a personal process that each person approaches according to their goals and preferences. However, The key to losing weight isn't always a strict diet Or cumbersome systems. Sometimes the solution lies in choice The right foodsthose who help you Lose weight even without dieting. A proper diet that is rich in nutrients and low in empty calories can be the solution The secret to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, and even losing those extra pounds, Without having to count every calorie.

If you've made it this far because Your goal is to lose weight But you do not want to give up delicious and varied dishes, remember that sometimes less is more. Fewer restrictions, fewer complications, and definitely less hunger.

Today I show you 10 foods that will be the new allies in your diet Because they are very filling and help you lose weight. With them you will not only nourish your body, but you will also achieve it Lose weight naturally and sustainably. I also leave you a Menu for 3 days As an example it would be great to design varied and balanced dishes with these foods.

Losing weight without dieting, is it possible?

The idea of ​​losing weight without dieting may seem like utopia to many, but the reality is It is completely possible. how? The answer is to understand that the process of losing weight is based on Balance calories: Consume fewer calories than you burn. While crash diets can provide quick results in the short term, they are often difficult to maintain and can have negative effects on our mental and physical health in the long term.

“If you are trying to lose weight, This doesn't mean you can't eat your favorite foods.. The important thing is to have a healthy eating plan, Consume fewer calories also; In other words, burn more calories than you eat and drink a report Experts National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Diet or balanced diet, which is more effective?

“the Fad diets are not the best way to lose weight permanently. “It promises quick weight loss, but it's difficult to maintain over time.” nedk. Therefore, choose A Balanced diet Including a variety of nutritious foods can be a very beneficial strategy. More effective and sustainable in the long term.

Many researchers They also support the idea that it is not necessary to follow a strict diet To lose weight effectively. a Stady from Wake Forest University (North Carolina), published in the journal obesity, I found people who simply added High-fiber foods to your weight loss diet Without making any other changes to your lifestyle.

Other research has also shown this Some foods can speed up metabolism, suppress appetite, and increase fat burningThis facilitates weight loss without the need to undergo harsh diets.

Ten foods you can eat to lose weight

Those Who Promote satietyLean proteins, high-fiber vegetables, and whole grains are some foods you can eat until you explode because they help Reduces appetite and prevents you from overeating or snacking between meals. In addition, snack options such as Dry fruitsRich in healthy fats, they contribute to a feeling of fullness that lasts longer.

The key is Prioritize these foods in your diet in a balanced wayInstead of those high in saturated fat, sugars and salt were added.

Salmon . Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help Reduce inflammation Improving cardiovascular health. It's also a good source of lean protein, which will keep you feeling great saturated And reduce your appetite.

. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help Improving cardiovascular health. It's also a good source of lean protein, which will keep you feeling great And reduce your appetite. egg . Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients like vitamin D and choline, which can help you feel full longer. In addition, it is low in calories and Increase natural leptin production In the body is a hormone that reduces hunger.

. Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients like vitamin D and choline, which can help you feel full longer. In addition, it is low in calories and In the body is a hormone that reduces hunger. Green leafy vegetables . Spinach, lettuce or broccoli, among others, are Low in calories and high in fiber Rich in important vitamins and minerals, making them ideal allies for losing weight and maintaining nutrition.

. Spinach, lettuce or broccoli, among others, are Rich in important vitamins and minerals, making them ideal allies for losing weight and maintaining nutrition. apples . Apples Rich in fiber and water This makes it an excellent choice for you to control hunger and reduce your overall calorie consumption.

. Apples This makes it an excellent choice for you to control hunger and reduce your overall calorie consumption. oatmeal . Oats are considered one of the most important foods in any diet, because a Great source of soluble fiber Able to lower cholesterol and improve digestive health.

. Oats are considered one of the most important foods in any diet, because a Able to lower cholesterol and improve digestive health. avocado . Aside from the belief that this food is one of the foods that causes obesity, avocados are rich in it Healthy monounsaturated fats And fibre, important vitamins and minerals, and ideal for enhancing satiety and reducing appetite.

. Aside from the belief that this food is one of the foods that causes obesity, avocados are rich in it And fibre, important vitamins and minerals, and ideal for enhancing satiety and reducing appetite. Beans and legumes . Beans and legumes are rich in complete plant proteins, fiber and other essential nutrients, making them ideal superfoods It keeps you full and satisfied For a longer period.

. Beans and legumes are rich in complete plant proteins, fiber and other essential nutrients, making them ideal superfoods For a longer period. Greek yogurt without sugar or fat . Greek yogurt is an excellent source of high-quality protein and probiotics, which not only helps improve digestive health, but also activates the hormone. Leptin .

. Greek yogurt is an excellent source of high-quality protein and probiotics, which not only helps improve digestive health, but also activates the hormone. . Walnuts . Walnuts are rich in healthy fats, important nutrients and fibre. he A healthy alternative to high-calorie snacks Which is not compatible with weight loss, and will help you get to the next meal without feeling hungry.

. Walnuts are rich in healthy fats, important nutrients and fibre. he Which is not compatible with weight loss, and will help you get to the next meal without feeling hungry. Chili pepper. Hot peppers contain capsaicin, a compound that… Studies like this from Purdue University (USA), as shown Increase metabolism and promote fat burning naturallywhich can help accelerate weight loss.

This is how you can incorporate these foods into your weekly menu

Although you can eat some on their own, as a snack or snack, they are best Find a way to combine them To have a healthy and varied diet, in addition to your nutrition, Help you lose weight.

So I designed Example of a three-day menu Which includes all of these foods, along with other healthy options that promote weight loss Balanced, varied and delicious dishes. And it's easy to make if you're not skilled in the kitchen!

Day 1:

breakfast: Scrambled eggs with avocado and whole wheat bread.

Scrambled eggs with avocado and whole wheat bread. meal: Salmon salad with spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil dressing and a pinch of salt.

Salmon salad with spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil dressing and a pinch of salt. Snack: Fat-free Greek yogurt with apple slices.

Fat-free Greek yogurt with apple slices. dinner: Grilled chicken breast with steamed broccoli and a side of black beans.

the second day:

breakfast: Cooked oatmeal with apple slices and walnuts.

Cooked oatmeal with apple slices and walnuts. meal: Baked salmon with asparagus and legumes.

Baked salmon with asparagus and legumes. Snack: Greek yogurt smoothie with berries and spinach.

Greek yogurt smoothie with berries and spinach. dinner: Tuna salad with avocado, chili pepper and lemon dressing.

Day 3:

breakfast: Whole wheat bread with avocado and poached eggs.

Whole wheat bread with avocado and poached eggs. meal: Quinoa salad with green leafy vegetables, red beans and chili peppers.

Quinoa salad with green leafy vegetables, red beans and chili peppers. Snack: Greek yogurt with fruit (apple, berries or kiwi).

Greek yogurt with fruit (apple, berries or kiwi). dinner: Grilled salmon fillet with asparagus and steamed broccoli.

This three-day menu is just an example of how to combine the foods mentioned in a balanced way, however You can adapt it to your preferences and tastes. The important thing to keep in mind is that success in losing weight lies in keeping the weight off The right balance between calorie intake and energy expenditure. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the parts. There's no point in preparing these dishes, even if they're based on healthy foods that promote weight loss, if you're going to exceed calories by increasing your portions.

next to, This list is just a starting point.. Within each food group there are a variety of delicious options and alternatives that you can include in your diet to make it interesting and varied.

Remember, the key to successful and sustainable weight loss is adoption Long-term healthy eating habits and regular exercise. By incorporating a variety of nutritious and balanced foods into your daily diet and paying attention to portions, you will be on track to achieve… Your weight goals in a healthy and sustainable way.