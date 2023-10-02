Complete list of scientists honored with the Konex Brilliant and Platinum Awards

The Konex Awards Ceremony will be held on October 31 at the C3 Science Cultural Center

the connex Foundation, Which this year distinguished the 100 most prominent people in the world Science and Technology, It revealed the full list of personalities from various fields of knowledge who will receive awards in the most relevant categories.

As mentioned informationThis year’s two Brillante Awards will go to Sandra Diaz And gabriel rabinovich, While also announcing the 25 individuals selected to receive the Platinum Awards, the two scientists who will receive an Honor Award and a Special Mention for the Profession, and the three institutions who received Special Mentions for their work in the fields of science and technology.

President of the CONEX Foundation, Luis Ovcevic, Chairman of the Grand Jury of the CONEX Awards 2023: Science and Technology, alberto kornblit, It was reported that after awarding Certificates of Merit to the 100 most eminent persons in science and technology in 21 disciplines, the Grand Jury selected those whom it considered to have the most significant career in each of the quintets in the past decade (2013-2022). These numbers will get you Platinum Conex.

Sandra Diaz and Gabriel Rabinovich will be honored with the Konex Brillante Award

Between Platinum Connex The most prominent figures in science and technology have been selected to receive the Konex de Brillante AwardIn this case Diaz And Rabinovich.

The process of selecting the winners was conducted by A Grand jury It consists of 20 important characters. It is chaired by Kornbliht (Konex Brillante Award 2013), its General Secretary is Mirta Rosés (Konex Brillante Award 2003) and has Juan Martín Maldacena (Konex Brillante Award 2013) as special guest.

The Konex de Brillante, Konex de Platino, Konex de Honor and Special Mentions will be awarded at the closing ceremony of the Konex Awards on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at C3-Centro Culture de la Ciencia, Godoy Cruz 2270, Capa.

Platinum Konex was selected from each of the 21 categories

he Immunologist Gabriel Rabinovich, Ph.D It recently launched a biotechnology company with public-private investments in the Institute of Biology and Experimental Medicine (Ibyme). Its goal is to develop innovative treatments against cancer and autoimmune diseases based on the key protein: Galectin-1. Rabinowitz is a pioneering immunologist and diabetic biologist with an innate talent for inspiring others. He is deeply committed to his interdisciplinary projects and sciences, and values ​​his education at the public university, from its origins in Córdoba to its development in Buenos Aires.

the Biologist Sandra Diaz She is a senior researcher at Conicet and a research professor in UNC’s School of Exact, Physical, and Natural Sciences. He has received important honors such as being a member of the American and French Academies of Sciences and the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research in 2019.

That year, she was also selected by the prestigious journal Nature as one of the “Ten Important People in Science.” Additionally, in 2019 she received the Bunge and Born Foundation Science Awards.

This year there were 21 science and technology categories since the jury decided to add the specialists most relevant to their work in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

mathematics: Alice Dickenstein

Physics and astronomy: Danielle de Florian and Gloria Dubner

Physical Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry: Martha Leiter

organic chemistry: Miriam Strumia

Earth and Atmospheric Sciences: Riccardo Astini and Carolina Vera

Paleontology: Diego Paul

Environment and environmental sciences: Sandra Diaz

Four of the most significant scientists in their careers have received the Konex of Honor and Lifetime Achievement Award

Biochemistry, Molecular and Cellular Biology: Diego de Mendoza and Alejandro Vela

Microbiology and Immunology: Gabriel Rabinowitz

Basic biomedical sciences: Anna Belen Al-Guayhin

Internal Medicine: Adrian Gadano

surgery: Victoria Ardiles

Public Health: Pedro was

Biotechnology: Raquel Chan

Nanoscience and analytical chemistry: Vera Alvarez

Technological development: Andrea Jamarnick

Konex has highlighted three relevant scientific and technological institutions in Argentina

Agricultural and food sciences: Carlos Ballari and Noemi Zaretsky

engineering: Silvia Goianes

Energy and Sustainability: Abel Julio Gonzalez

Information sciences and artificial intelligence: Pablo Golubov

COVID-19 pandemic: George Geffner

Likewise, a grand jury was appointed Conex tribute To two prominent figures who died in the past decade:

Eduardo Charo

Christian Dosny Pasqualini

Turn granted Special signals To prominent institutions:

Anneliese – Malbran

CITES – Center for Technological, Commercial and Social Innovation

p-tek0

And Special signals Personalities with a distinguished career:

Juan Jose Cazullo

Juan Carlos Parodi.