Complete list of scientists honored with the Konex Brilliant and Platinum Awards

the connex Foundation, Which this year distinguished the 100 most prominent people in the world Science and Technology, It revealed the full list of personalities from various fields of knowledge who will receive awards in the most relevant categories.
As mentioned informationThis year’s two Brillante Awards will go to Sandra Diaz And gabriel rabinovich, While also announcing the 25 individuals selected to receive the Platinum Awards, the two scientists who will receive an Honor Award and a Special Mention for the Profession, and the three institutions who received Special Mentions for their work in the fields of science and technology.
President of the CONEX Foundation, Luis Ovcevic, Chairman of the Grand Jury of the CONEX Awards 2023: Science and Technology, alberto kornblit, It was reported that after awarding Certificates of Merit to the 100 most eminent persons in science and technology in 21 disciplines, the Grand Jury selected those whom it considered to have the most significant career in each of the quintets in the past decade (2013-2022). These numbers will get you Platinum Conex.
Between Platinum Connex The most prominent figures in science and technology have been selected to receive the Konex de Brillante AwardIn this case Diaz And Rabinovich.
The process of selecting the winners was conducted by A Grand jury It consists of 20 important characters. It is chaired by Kornbliht (Konex Brillante Award 2013), its General Secretary is Mirta Rosés (Konex Brillante Award 2003) and has Juan Martín Maldacena (Konex Brillante Award 2013) as special guest.
The Konex de Brillante, Konex de Platino, Konex de Honor and Special Mentions will be awarded at the closing ceremony of the Konex Awards on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at C3-Centro Culture de la Ciencia, Godoy Cruz 2270, Capa.
he Immunologist Gabriel Rabinovich, Ph.D It recently launched a biotechnology company with public-private investments in the Institute of Biology and Experimental Medicine (Ibyme). Its goal is to develop innovative treatments against cancer and autoimmune diseases based on the key protein: Galectin-1. Rabinowitz is a pioneering immunologist and diabetic biologist with an innate talent for inspiring others. He is deeply committed to his interdisciplinary projects and sciences, and values his education at the public university, from its origins in Córdoba to its development in Buenos Aires.
the Biologist Sandra Diaz She is a senior researcher at Conicet and a research professor in UNC’s School of Exact, Physical, and Natural Sciences. He has received important honors such as being a member of the American and French Academies of Sciences and the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research in 2019.
That year, she was also selected by the prestigious journal Nature as one of the “Ten Important People in Science.” Additionally, in 2019 she received the Bunge and Born Foundation Science Awards.
mathematics: Alice Dickenstein
Physics and astronomy: Danielle de Florian and Gloria Dubner
Physical Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry: Martha Leiter
organic chemistry: Miriam Strumia
Earth and Atmospheric Sciences: Riccardo Astini and Carolina Vera
Paleontology: Diego Paul
Environment and environmental sciences: Sandra Diaz
Biochemistry, Molecular and Cellular Biology: Diego de Mendoza and Alejandro Vela
Microbiology and Immunology: Gabriel Rabinowitz
Basic biomedical sciences: Anna Belen Al-Guayhin
Internal Medicine: Adrian Gadano
surgery: Victoria Ardiles
Public Health: Pedro was
Biotechnology: Raquel Chan
Nanoscience and analytical chemistry: Vera Alvarez
Technological development: Andrea Jamarnick
Agricultural and food sciences: Carlos Ballari and Noemi Zaretsky
engineering: Silvia Goianes
Energy and Sustainability: Abel Julio Gonzalez
Information sciences and artificial intelligence: Pablo Golubov
COVID-19 pandemic: George Geffner
Likewise, a grand jury was appointed Conex tribute To two prominent figures who died in the past decade:
Eduardo Charo
Christian Dosny Pasqualini
Turn granted Special signals To prominent institutions:
Anneliese – Malbran
CITES – Center for Technological, Commercial and Social Innovation
p-tek0
And Special signals Personalities with a distinguished career:
Juan Jose Cazullo
Juan Carlos Parodi.
