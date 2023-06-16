June 16, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Poll: Confidence in science and medicine in the United States is declining

Zera Pearson June 16, 2023 2 min read
New York –

Trust in the scientific community declined among U.S. adults in 2022, a large survey showed, a decline fueled by the partisan divide in views on science and medicine that has emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, 39% of American adults say they have “great confidence” in the scientific community, up from 48% in 2018 and 2021. That’s according to the General Social Survey, a long-form survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that monitors the opinions of the American population on key issues. Since 1972.

Forty-eight percent of adults in the latest survey reported having “just some” confidence, while 13% reported “almost none,” according to an analysis by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Jennifer Benz, deputy director of the center, said the poll showed low levels of trust among Republicans as partisan divisions that emerged during the pandemic era persist.

“It doesn’t sound so strict when you just look at the trends for the general public,” Benz said. “But when you dig deeper into people’s political affiliations, there is a really noticeable back-and-forth and polarization.”

Between the 2018 and 2021 polls, when the pandemic hit, the trust levels of the major parties went in opposite directions. Benz added that Democrats have reported a higher level of confidence in science in 2021, possibly as a “crowd effect” around things like COVID-19 vaccines and prevention measures. At the same time, there was a breakdown in confidence among Republicans.

In the 2022 poll, Democrats’ confidence has fallen to pre-pandemic levels, with 53% reporting significant confidence compared to 55% in 2018. But Republicans’ confidence has continued its downward trend, dropping from 45% to 22% in 2018.

See also  This method allows the manufacture of more reliable and durable solid-electrolyte batteries - technology - hybrid and electric

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The call for the 8th UPAEP Health Sciences Research Forum is open

June 16, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Art, migration and pollinators meet at the Collectors Gallery

June 15, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The red panda twins were born at the Greensboro Science Center

June 15, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

That’s the iOS 17 news for Wallet and Apple Pay

June 16, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Venezuelan opposition ratified the primaries to be held despite the changes promoted by Chavismo in the CNE

June 16, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The meeting between Luis Lacalle Pou and Joe Biden generated a lot of interest and opened the door to a possible reconciliation.

June 16, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

This is how the Correos de Cuba package tracker works

June 16, 2023 Zera Pearson