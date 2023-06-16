The José Antonio Echeverría Polytechnic University of Havana, CUJAE will hold on Saturday an open day so that students interested in enrolling in technical professions can get acquainted with the specializations taught in that institution.

Havana, Cuba. – The José Antonio Echeverria Polytechnic University of Havana will hold, on Saturday, an open day so that students interested in enrolling in technical professions can familiarize themselves with the disciplines studied at that institution.

The intent is for future university students to gain a broader knowledge of their chosen profession, with regard to years of study, professional performance, study plans, potential employer entities, and how the campus operates.

Open Doors will take place on Saturday, at 10 a.m., in a virtual and face-to-face format, at the Architecture Theatres.

Those interested in CUJAE careers will learn about engineering in automation, biomedicine, postgraduate technical studies in logistics, transportation and other disciplines.