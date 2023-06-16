They invite you to Earth Science Week, at CICESE

From January 19-23, research topics in Earth sciences will be revealed

coverage. In the framework of the 50th anniversary of CICESE, the staff of this institution extends an invitation to the interested community to attend the Geosciences Week, which will be held from June 19 to 23 in the Institutional Hall of this research center.

The program of activities consists of three seminars, a graduate project presentation day in Earth sciences and a series of talks by faculty in which they will share experiences and challenges overcome over five decades.

The Department of Earth Sciences at CICESE consists of three academic departments: Geology, Applied Geophysics, and Seismology. Therefore, from Monday to Wednesday seminars will be held, one for each discipline, respectively.

Short presentations on earthquake scars and landslides, environmental geosciences of Ensenada, studies of volcanic activity, Gulf of California basin structures, and geosciences are scheduled for the first day. In addition, as guests Dr. David Kimbrough, a researcher at San Diego State University, will share the geological survey of Baja California and the scientific collaboration that has occurred between Mexico and the United States since 1971; So is Dr. Dirk Fry of the University of the Western Cape, South Africa.

During Tuesday, presentations will focus on geophysics. CICESE researchers will present geophysical exploration of wells, geothermal deposits, terrain features, and geological faults, and Dr. Sergio Chávez Perez of the Mexican Petroleum Institute will serve as an invited speaker.

Presentations on Wednesday will be in the field of seismology: how geodesy and GPS technology are used to determine the motion of the Baja California fault lines, from Mexicali to San Quentin; In addition to studies in the field of geothermal Cerro Prieto conducted by CICESE over a period of 50 years.

Guests will bring Dr. Allen Husker and Dr. Joanne Stock, both of Caltech, with the topics “Earthquakes on the Moon” and “Tectonic Evolution of the Boundary between the Pacific and North American Plates in the Upper Gulf of California.” Dr. Shri Krishna Singh, Honorary Researcher at the UNAM Institute of Geophysics, who will talk about the Mexican subduction zone (in the south of the country) and large earthquakes, will also participate.

Thursday’s activities will focus on the Graduate Course in Earth Sciences, which has four directions: Applied Geophysics, Seismology, Geology, and Environmental Geosciences. Graduate students will present their thesis projects through poster exhibitions, while postdoctoral researchers will share their expertise.

On the same day, at 9:00 a.m., Dr. Joanne Stock will give a talk entitled “Gender and Diversity: Perspectives from 40 Years of Scientific Research in the Earth Sciences.” Dr. Sergio Chavez will participate in the discussion on “Postgraduate Experiences and Professional Development”. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Earth Sciences Department will welcome local school groups. This is the only activity that requires pre-registration at [email protected]

Conversations on Friday focus on the history of CICESE: the beginnings of exploration geophysics at this research center, the evolution of the departments, and the memories and contributions of distinguished scientists. Just over 50 years ago, CICESE’s research activities began with the signing of an agreement between Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UNAM and Conacyt for the emerging center to take charge of the Gulf of Mexico Seismograph Network, California. Five decades later, the staff of this academic department is highly regarded in the scientific community.

The activities will take place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, every day, and are free for people interested in the above areas. The full program is available at this link: https://bit.ly/3PdYVFb