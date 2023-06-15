The call for the 8th UPAEP Health Sciences Research Forum is open

The forum provides a space for expressing all research work carried out by students, professors and scientific researchers inside and outside the university.

The Research Department of the UPAEP Dean of Medical Sciences announces the holding of the 8th Health Sciences Research Forum, which will be held on September 21-22 this year at the UPAEP Connection Center.

Carlos Cesar Robles Carrillo, a professor at the University’s Faculty of Medicine, said that the forum provides a space to express all the research work carried out by students, professors and scientific researchers inside and outside the university.

He said that the main objective of the forum is to present free research papers involving doctors from various health institutions in the state of Puebla and from other parts of the Republic of Mexico. It seeks to encourage the participation of a larger number of researchers and promote the dissemination of scientific developments that have been achieved inside and outside the university.

Likewise, he expressed that the method would be face-to-face, through oral and poster presentations, as well as plenary sessions with eminent researchers of national and international renown. This event will highlight the latest developments in clinical and educational research in the health sciences and will provide unique insight into how faculties are striving to make a difference in the health of the population.

The UPAEP Deans of Medical Sciences and Health Sciences, based on the third ruling line, have convened the Health Sciences Research Forum annually since 2016 with the goal of providing a space to showcase and discuss recent contributions to research in the area of ​​health. As well as promoting, encouraging and stimulating activities related to quality and innovation, through teaching, research and extension, to enrich culture and participate in solving health problems.

For this reason, all members of the academic community and professionals in health and biomedical sciences (students, interns, residents, professors, and researchers) interested in participating in the presentation of free works at the 8th Forum are invited.

Dr. Virginia Cedeño Monge, Research Area Coordinator in UPAEP’s Dean of Medical Sciences, confirmed that the forum will focus on four main themes: basic research, epidemiological research, and clinical and educational research. Research papers will be submitted through the Forum website and will undergo a rigorous review process by the Research Committee. Selected works will be presented in the form of a poster or presentation during the event, which will take place on September 21 and 22 at the University’s Connection Center.

Tania Estrada Jimenez, a professor at the UPAEP School of Medicine, emphasized that the forum is student-centered and seeks to promote the participation of all educational levels in the field of health. Broad participation from medical students and graduate students, as well as health care professionals, medical residents, and interns is expected. It is an important opportunity to disseminate research conducted in the field of health.

He reaffirmed that the call for submission of research papers is still open, and the deadline for submission is July 15. Those interested can view all the foundations and requirements on the official page of the forum, which can be viewed on the institutional page of the university, www.upaep.mx/foroinvestigacion

The first author must register through the Google form link that appears in the registration tab of the official forum page (https://www.upaep.mx/foroinvestigacion). The abstract must be attached in Word format at the end of the form in accordance with the implementation guidelines and specifications specified in this invitation.

Abstracts of papers will be submitted to the review and selection process by members of the Evaluation Committee, before being presented in the Forum. The result of the work review will be notified via email as “accepted”, “unacceptable”, or “accepted with corrections”. In this case, the correction of the work marked “accepted with corrections” must be sent by the specified date to the e-mail This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.You will then be notified of the final decision.

In addition, you can refer to the list of papers accepted for presentation at the Eighth Health Sciences Research Forum, which will be published on August 30, 2023 at: https://www.upaep.mx/foroinvestigacion For more information on the Eighth Health Sciences Research Forum, visit https://www.upaep.mx/foroinvestigacion.

Finally, Irma Brito Castro, a medical intern in social work at the university, invites those interested to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to enter the exciting world of research. Likewise, highlight the presence of the event on social networks, where you can find more details and information about the 8th Health Sciences Research Forum to be held on 21-22 September 2023.

The Forum has official profiles on Instagram and Facebook and on the event website, where those interested can access more detailed and relevant information on the Forum. In addition, a QR code is available allowing direct access to the call, which expires on July 15 of the current year.