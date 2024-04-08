Announcement of the Public Communications Symposium on Science and Technology

Specialists will share their experiences and research on this topic

Zacatecas, Zak.- From April 10 to 12, 2024, the capital of Zacatecas will host the International Symposium on Public Communication of Science and Technology 2024 and the Ninth National Symposium on Science and Technology, which aim to explore and promote effective outreach strategies with all people, especially with sectors that are traditionally excluded. From these discussions.

The Fernando Calderon Theater, the Castle of Arts and the Science Museum of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas will be the places where experts in the field will gather, who will share their experience, research and ideas through keynote lectures, discussions and tables, on the importance of bringing progress in science and technology to the various social sectors in a clear, accessible and meaningful way. .

This meeting will highlight science communication work, encourage the inclusion of new voices and knowledge, and strengthen the relationship between science and society; In addition, it will have a unique platform to create collaboration networks and strengthen connections between professionals, further enhancing the dissemination of science in Mexico, Latin America and around the world.

The organization is responsible for the Zacatecan Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (Cozcyt), the International Public Communication Network for Science and Technology (PCST Network), the Network for the Popularization of Science and Technology in Latin America and the Caribbean (RedPop), Recreation in Cadena AC, the Mexican Science and Entertainment Network, and the Science Museum of of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas.

The program begins on Wednesday the 10th of this month, at 9:00 am, with the opening at the Fernando Calderon Theater, which will host the main conferences. Immediately following, Bruce Lewenstein, from Cornell University, in the United States, will hold the first one directly, on the topic of communicating science in a diverse world.

On the same day and at that place, but at 1:30 pm, there will be a discussion towards an international vision for recreational science, with Rafael García Molina, from the University of Murcia, in Spain.

Communications bridges

On Thursday 11, at 10:00 am, the keynote lecture Audience at the Center: Co-Design as a Strategy for Building Bridges of Communication will be held, delivered by María Emilia Bayer Ruiz, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

On Friday the 12th, at 10:00 am, a roundtable will be held entitled “Public Communications for CyT: a young and vulnerable field?”, with the participation of Eileen Reynoso, Magdalena Maritz, Sandra Murillo, Ana Nebot and Julia Taguinha, experts. In the field of science communication in Mexico, Argentina and South Africa.

At 5:30pm, on the same day, there will be a keynote lecture entitled “The Role of Science Communication in Difficult Times: Persuasion, Democracy, Empowerment”, given by Sarah Davies, from the University of Vienna, Austria.

The program also includes parallel sessions on different topics at the Castle of Arts and the University Science Museum, all under the thematic axes: entertainment sciences, museums and science centers, scientific journalism, training and professionalization of communications, research in the general sciences of communications, and integration into public scientific communication.

To see the full locations and schedules, as well as the participants and topics, the website is enabled: https://pcst.uaz.edu.mx/es/program/.