The National Prizes for Literature and Social Sciences are awarded ›International Book Fair› Granma

The National Prize for Literature and the Social and Human Sciences Prize were awarded to Julio Traviso Serrano and José Luis Rodriguez, respectively, from the hands of Albedio Alonso Grau, Minister of Culture, and Juan Rodríguez Cabrera, President of the Cuban Writers Institute. In the Nicolás Guillén de la Cabaña auditorium.

“This is a strange disease that produces many disappointments, but it is very satisfying, like receiving the National Prize for Literature (2021), which is the highest award that has been awarded to me and, without any doubt, the greatest prize in Cuba. , the thorny, but fertile field where we grow our business,” Traviso said.

In Words of Entertainment, writer Jesús David Corbelo described Traviso as “one of the greatest Cuban narrators of the second half of the last century and of the two decades that have passed since then, due – continued – to the fact that this man has written two extraordinary works: dust and golds nonsense notebook».

For his part, José Luis Rodriguez – who received the award, among other reasons, for his continuing contributions to the field of economic sciences and history sciences in the field of economics – expressed that this honor serves to highlight the work of dozens of economists who have contributed greatly to the study of social sciences in Cuba .