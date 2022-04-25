Assuming the powers of the Faculty of Administrative Sciences at UNER University

April 25, 2022

Concordia, April 25 (APFDigital)

– Accountant Raúl Mangia and Commanders Monica Tognarelli assumed their positions as Dean (re-elected) and Deputy Dean, respectively. · They will lead the academic unit during the period 2022-2026 · The ceremony was held in the college hall






The presidency of the law was accompanied by representatives of the various monasteries that make up the university community.

Prior to the framework in which the presence of authorities, students, members of other monasteries, and the general public was also highlighted, the accountant Raúl Mangia (re-elected dean) renewed his oath upon taking office for a new term, then the deputy dean Mag. Monica Tognarelli.

After the words of the representatives of the various monasteries, the new authorities were responsible for closing the law, speaking primarily of the Vice Dean, to end with the words of the accountant Dean Raul Mangia. (APFDigital)

