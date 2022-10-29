UNLPam: Appointed the Head of the Department of Health Sciences

Within the scope of the Supreme Council, the Board of the Intercollegiate Health Sciences Department met, in the presence of Chancellors German Morazo, Rafael Passarini, Marcos Miguel, Mariela García Cachao, German Mainz, Luis Olivares and Claudia Chaves, and accompanied by Secretary of the Supreme Council and Institutional Relations Christian Parodi and Department Advisor Yamila Majorano.

At the meeting, as the first issue was discussed, the election of Rafael Pasarini as Chairman of the Interdepartmental Council was decided unanimously.

Pasarini is the representative of the rector’s office in the department, a physician and head of the Training and Human Capital Development Department at the Ministry of Health in La Pampa.

Then, the results of the survey conducted by the students were discussed, and the study plan for the nursing course continued, based on the need to reformulate it to adapt it to the CONEAU accreditation standards – which among others stipulate a minimum workload of 3,200 hours and idiosyncrasies regarding profile and activities reserved for the title, and its correlation with the current study plan for undergraduate nursing.

