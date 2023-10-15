October 15, 2023

Tekashi 6ix9ine is on the run after an arrest warrant was issued in the Dominican Republic

to Although many media outlets reported this Tekashi 69 was arrested Last Friday, when he was trying to leave the Dominican Republic on a private plane after the beating he allegedly inflicted on two music producers from La Vega, it seemed that was not the case in the end and he became a fugitive. The events that occurred during the music recording cost the artist serious consequences before the law, says People en Español magazine. According to various media reports, one of… The victims needed surgery because their jaws were out of position due to the blows.. It all happened when the rapper, out of jealousy, who apparently no longer has a relationship with his ex Anuel AA, He attacked the team of Dominican producer and singer Diamond La Mafia, who collaborates with Yailin La Más Viral on a music song.. Yaelin was not present at the recording, but Diamond La Mafia accused the rapper by showing videos on the networks, explaining how Tekashi arrived with a group of masked and armed men.

“He grabbed both of my producers. I had just left the studio, and Yaelyn had just left. I was making her think I was in Miami, and all of a sudden, she showed up at the studio in La Vega and they destroyed my producer, by no means,” said Diamond La Mafia, who stated that Tekashi He arrived with five men at his studio in a clearly affected life: “A mistake on their part, without their knowledge.”Six9ine came to the studio jealous of me with Yailin, and of me with my wife here, and left all the producersHe said: “I just left the studio five minutes ago. The most handsome man, with 70 people, why didn’t he come alone?”

“I was coming down and They were asking where Yaelyn was and she told them she had left and they said to open the studio for them and she opened it and…they came in right away“Explained one of the two guys who warned that they would sue Tekashi 6ix9ine.

