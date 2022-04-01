How to watch Vix, the largest Spanish-language live streaming service in the US and Latin America | University news events

in the United States

Nearly 1,000 free live matches and access to More than 500 matches of the most important tournaments in South America, including the Brazilian Championship, the Argentine Football League, the Colombian First Division and the Peruvian League 1, for a limited time. Exclusive coverage of over 75 matches from the Mexican Expanded League and the Women’s MX League.

Plus, you’ll have premium access to select matches from the UEFA Champions League, Liga MX and the US Women’s National Team.

ViX will be the digital destination for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and will be presenting the live broadcast at the “Zona TUDN” raffle on April 1st, With Adriana Monsalve, Andrés Vaca, Hristo Stoichkov, Julio Ibáñez, Paco Villa, Rafa Márquez, Toño de Valdés and Javier Zanetti live from Doha.

The hearing will have a simultaneous live broadcast of No less than 30 games, exclusive content and comprehensive analysis by our expert team on “Zona TUDN”.

Also, exclusive matches from the Mexican Expanded League and Liga Femenil MX will be available.

Music

“Uforia with Bad Bunny: The event that revolutionized music in 2020”. This special, premiering today, March 31, takes viewers behind the scenes of Uforia’s live music event with Bad Bunny on September 20, 2020 in New York City. In the worst moments of the epidemic, This epic event brought one of the biggest artists on the planet to the stage in an unprecedented way, overcoming the many challenges of holding a live concert in the homes of music lovers in New York City and around the world.

This special tells the story of Uforia’s success in keeping the biggest secret of all time and giving over 10 million fans an unforgettable experience that resonates around the world. With the help of New York City, the Police Department, and Harlem Hospital, as well as the ingenuity of countless creatives, Uforia designed and built a stage on a custom air-conditioned truck and drove through the streets of the Bronx and Spanish Harlem to give a live music show, something that had never been experienced before. Now, for the first time, ViX reveals the tremendous efforts that went into organizing this event.

entertainment

“behind the scenes”. This show takes viewers behind the scenes of the most successful reality shows on TelevisaUnivision. The first edition of ‘Behind the Scenes’ offers a first-hand look into the intimate moments that audiences cannot see during the production of Tu cara me sonido. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with the cast, confessions, exclusive footage, and other never-before-seen moments from the show, “Behind the Scenes” is hosted by Rafael Araneda and airs after each episode of “Your Face Looks to Me” on Sundays at 10 PM EST.

More ViXto. Hosted by “Despierta América” ​​and 2021 “Nuestra Belleza Latina” winner Ceri Moran, this magazine is the most informed source for what to watch on ViX. During each episode, users will learn more details about new programs and content that will be offered on ViXWatching trailers for series, movies, series and special offers on the service.

ViX available from Thursday In the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela.