Arab Bethke and Ivana Di Maria announce their separation

Although everything seems to be going smoothly, the actors Arab Bethkey And the Ivana Di Maria They confirm their separation. Through its official Instagram account, Arab issued a statement with the sensitive news.

“After five years of incomparable love, Ivana and I decided to separate.. The love between us is not lacking, but our paths now pass through different places. ”explains the protagonist of soap operas and series.

“she was Conscious and respectful process Between the two we appreciate that respect and sympathy are maintained by the public and the media to ensure the well-being of both in a process that has been very loving and Also very difficult“Adds the actor we remember giving Ivana his engagement ring in January 2021.

“We are so grateful to each other for these wonderful years, of so much love, so much growth and good memories for this We left this marital relationship because we are great friends“Arab Bethki confirms.

For her part, Ivana de Maria did not comment on the matter. The last photo posted with the actor was in July 2021, while Arap Bethke shared a series of photos alongside Ivana with his statement.