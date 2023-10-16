October 16, 2023

Rikishi sends a one-word message after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline confront Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Lane Skeldon October 16, 2023 2 min read

WWE legend and Anoa’i Family member, Rikishi, recently took to social media to respond to the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.




On this week’s episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Leader finally returned to WWE for the first time in two months. He met with John Cena, LA Knight, Jey Uso and the man who defeated him in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes.

On Instagram, Rikishi sent out a one-word message following the massive confrontation that took place on the blue brand.




Rikishi wrote “Money” after The Bloodline confronted Rhodes and Jay.

On SmackDown, Rhodes and Jey successfully defended the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The duo won the titles at Fastlane and defended them against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Raw.

After his confrontation with Rhodes and Jey, Reigns warned LA Knight. In the main event of SmackDown, Knight Solo defeated Sikoa, but the show ended with The Megastar being attacked by The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has history with both Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

In recent months, Roman Reigns has had issues with both Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

At WrestleMania 39, Reigns successfully defended the WWE Undisputed World Championship against Rhodes in the main event. The result of the match was controversial, as Sulu Sekwa’s intervention resulted in the victory for the tribal leader.

