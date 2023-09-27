Shohei Ohtani posted big numbers in the 2023 MLB

It was by no means a 2023 season Big leagues to Shohei Otaniwould end with the player being placed on the injured list, and once again out of the playoffs.

Days passed, and he still did not play for nearly two weeks, the name of the Japanese Los Angeles Angels There is still a trend to get "Best Player" award. In the American League.

Corey Seager to Texas RangersAnd Yandy’s dayZ of Tampa Bay Raysare the main contenders to win the prize you are giving away Major League Baseball.

Shohei Ohtani left statistics indicating that he was the best player

As the Japanese do every year Shohei OtaniHe looked excellent in both his roles on the field of play. Better yet, when he has 10+ games without seeing any action, the difference between other hitters and him isn’t that great.

Asian Major LeagueHe visited the batter’s box 497 times, hitting 151 hits, including 44 home runs. He scored 102 times in the race and drove 95 more. As if that wasn’t enough, he stole 20 bases, the second most ever MLB. Additionally, he posted a 1066 OPS that no major leaguer has yet surpassed.

To go into more detail, the quality of this great campaign Shohei OtaniCompared to Seager and Diaz.

Shohei Ohtani, without playing, has better numbers than his competitors

Japanese star He remains the leader in home runs on the youth circuit. And also a baseball player Los Angeles Angels It is more than nine times the number of deceptive bases collected by North America and Cuba. To date, both Seager and Díaz have a better than average Shohei Otani (It’s not a huge difference, either) But the Texan shortstop barely has an RBI advantage over the Asian shortstop, who also has a wide advantage in that offensive department over the Cuban native.

This simplifies the picture a little, but it shows the other side, Shohei Otani As a pitcher.

While it is true that the award is not earned simply for being a hitter or pitcher, the Japanese player’s case is special because his work in the best baseball in the world is not done by just anyone. Shohei Otani He has taken the mound in the current crop 23 times, with 10 wins and 5 losses. In 132 innings, he posted a 3.12 ERA with 167 strikeouts.

Although it suggests better analysis and greater depth in statistics, what has been reported so far assumes that the Los Angeles Major League deserves the award for its concept. 2023 Major League Baseball Player of the Year.



