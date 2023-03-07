March 8, 2023

The Public Prosecutor’s Office indicts the club for corruption in the ‘Negrera case’

Cassandra Curtis March 7, 2023 2 min read

Bartomeu’s manager, directly accused

The issue of payments from FC Barcelona to a company headed by the then Vice-President of the Referees Technical Committee, José María Enriquez Negrera, The Public Prosecutor denounced what he described as a corruption caseAccording to information revealed by the newspaper “El Pais”. Charges will be brought against both the club and former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Both are charged with the crime of business corruption enshrined in the legal system in place since 2010, which includes fraud in sports. Because it’s a work in progress, The complaint is likely to lead to a series of aggravating circumstances in the judgments. According to the newspaper, which consulted judicial sources, this decision will be the result of a year-long investigation.

Prosecutor’s complaint

Some members of the board of directors headed by Bartomeu will also be involved in the complaint, as well as Enriquez Negrera himself, whose company received about seven million euros from the Catalan entity for oral advicean issue that is still being determined in the still-developing research process.

According to the aforementioned criminal reform, Any legal person can bear criminal liability if a crime is committedEither personally or on behalf of the company or through its management or legal representation. The investigation process started in mid-2022 for wrongdoing by Enríquez Negreira’s organization, Dasnil 95 SL.

The “Negreira case” will go to other cases

Likewise, the newspaper indicated that This complaint filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office will now be transferred to the Barcelona Court Once all evidence is collected by the National Police Force. As in the case of ongoing corruption between 2001 and 2018, although only events from 2010 will be taken into account, as reform has not happened before and has no retroactive effect.

