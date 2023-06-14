June 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Shakira reveals what her ‘drive’ is today, after rumors of her relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Lane Skeldon June 14, 2023 2 min read

Colombian singer Shakira has already left behind a 12-year relationship with former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. Now based entirely in Miami, she is focused on her career and continues to build on her recent successes.

but, In recent weeks, there have been increasing rumors that Shakira is having a new relationship, now, with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Team Driver.

Related topics

Shakira and Hamilton were seen having dinner togetherin the company of actor Tom Cruise, in a Miami restaurant, after the Formula 1 Grand Prix in that city, and then shared it for a while on a yacht.

After that, the woman from Barranquilla appeared at the Mercedes circuit at the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix, at the Montmelo circuit, in Barcelona, ​​\u200b\u200bthe city where she and Pique lived during their years together.

People magazine revealed that the relationship between Shakira and Hamilton is going to be brewing. “They are spending time together and getting to know each other,” a source who knows them told the outlet.

Shakira reappeared in an interview with Mexican media

Meanwhile, Shakira gave an interview to the Mexican newspaper Milenio and in it, without referring to her situation with Hamilton, she recounted the moment she is in and revealed what is the “drive” of her life today.

“I am at a very exciting moment in my career and I feel very loved by the music and what I do,” said the Colombian.

“I go through moments and days when I feel more connected, other times less, but now I feel so connected to my trade and my passion and my desire, these are the things that drive me; My driving force now is my children and family, and I also want to make more music, meet up with friends and make new collaborations.” added.

See also  The supposed final kiss of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi in MasterChef Argentina

Shakira, without directly referring to Pique, thanked the support of her followers. “I feel fortunate to have the support of the love of my fans, as well as thousands upon thousands of women; I feel supported, I feel brotherly with them, and I share so many things: a way of thinking, a feeling, a way of living,” he said.

He concluded, “You have to seek respect and camaraderie, all support and brotherhood.”

sports

More sports news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Shakira: Her environment talks about her relationship with Lewis Hamilton for the first time – Motorsports – Sports

June 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Poncho de Nigris reveals her former mother-in-law’s involvement in the kidnapping

June 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“the thing is very ugly”

June 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

They discover a new planet where two stars orbit like Tatooine from “Star Wars” – NBC Miami (51)

June 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The head of the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency has postponed his trip to the Ukrainian power plant in Zaporizhia because of the fighting in the area.

June 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Photos of Cuban base used by China to spy on US and testimony from neighbors: “Everything is known here”

June 14, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Elon Musk says that humans are really cyborgs

June 14, 2023 Zera Pearson