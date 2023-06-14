Shakira reveals what her ‘drive’ is today, after rumors of her relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Colombian singer Shakira has already left behind a 12-year relationship with former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. Now based entirely in Miami, she is focused on her career and continues to build on her recent successes.

but, In recent weeks, there have been increasing rumors that Shakira is having a new relationship, now, with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Team Driver.

Shakira and Hamilton were seen having dinner togetherin the company of actor Tom Cruise, in a Miami restaurant, after the Formula 1 Grand Prix in that city, and then shared it for a while on a yacht.

After that, the woman from Barranquilla appeared at the Mercedes circuit at the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix, at the Montmelo circuit, in Barcelona, ​​\u200b\u200bthe city where she and Pique lived during their years together.

People magazine revealed that the relationship between Shakira and Hamilton is going to be brewing. “They are spending time together and getting to know each other,” a source who knows them told the outlet.

Shakira reappeared in an interview with Mexican media

Meanwhile, Shakira gave an interview to the Mexican newspaper Milenio and in it, without referring to her situation with Hamilton, she recounted the moment she is in and revealed what is the “drive” of her life today.

“I am at a very exciting moment in my career and I feel very loved by the music and what I do,” said the Colombian.

“I go through moments and days when I feel more connected, other times less, but now I feel so connected to my trade and my passion and my desire, these are the things that drive me; My driving force now is my children and family, and I also want to make more music, meet up with friends and make new collaborations.” added.

Shakira, without directly referring to Pique, thanked the support of her followers. “I feel fortunate to have the support of the love of my fans, as well as thousands upon thousands of women; I feel supported, I feel brotherly with them, and I share so many things: a way of thinking, a feeling, a way of living,” he said.

He concluded, “You have to seek respect and camaraderie, all support and brotherhood.”

