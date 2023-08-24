Melissa Joan Hart says she was almost fired from ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ over Maxim photoshoot

(CNN) — Melissa Joan Hart says she was almost fired from ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ after posing for Maxim magazine.

The actress was on “Pod Meets World” when hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedel, and Ryder Strong showed a photo of Hart with Britney Spears at the 1999 New York premiere of “Drive Me Crazy,” in which Hart starred.

The actress said the photo wasn’t a good one because she was crying, dealing with a breakup, and was tired of doing press all day.

After the movie was released, Hart recalls, he went straight to the airport to shoot Scary Movie in Vancouver.

Hart said, “I was supposed to be the lusty, big-breasted lead actress who gets killed or something for the first few minutes, and they put me in a limo, drove me, and I had just broken up with my boyfriend while we were on the movie, and I was crying and upset.” .

Hart states that while she was traveling to the airport, she received a call stating that she had been expelled from the film. Then he turned around and went to the premiere concert of “Drive Me Crazy”. As soon as she arrived, her lawyer showed up to ask if she had done a photoshoot for Maxim magazine.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I did.’ He said, ‘Well, they’re going to sue you and they’re going to kick you out of the show, so don’t talk to the press, don’t do anything,'” Hart recounted.

She added that she did “what the publicist asked me to do for the photo shoot. It was to take a picture of Maxim. It’s Maxim, of course you’ll be in your underwear.”

Hart was in his early twenties at the time of the session. The uproar generated a line on the cover that read “Sabrina, your favorite no-nonsense witch”.

Hart noted that it took weeks to deal with lawyers who determined that the lawsuit filed by the producers was a “mismatch” because they could not control the headlines that were written about Hart.

Hart starred on the ABC series for seven seasons, from 1996 to 2003.