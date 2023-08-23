Take a breath before you see the slim figure that Alicia Machado has at the age of 46.

Alice Machado You are having a great time in your life, both personally and at work. A few years ago, the actress, born in Maracay, Venezuela, proved to be one of the most important actresses on the small Latin screen. During the year 2023 we have been able to see the beautiful blonde develop all her talent in the TV series Juegos de Mentiras.

at the moment, Alice Machado He is working on several personal projects which have given him time to enjoy this summer and his partner, Christian Estrada. They are very fond of social networks, where they are devoted to adorable posts that dazzle everyone.

look at the video

On the other hand this time Alice Machado He made a post that left more than one person speechless. And the famous artist published, through her official account on the Instagram website, a video clip in which she appeared wearing a metallic blue jumpsuit, which is characterized as being tight on the body.

These details you style Alice MachadoHe has highlighted not only his impressive beauty but also the busty physique he has at the age of 46. There is no doubt that she looks more beautiful every day. This is the result of doing daily exercise and taking care of yourself by following a nutritional diet.

One of the following works by Alicia Machado.

In the description of the post, Alice Machado He wrote a letter saying the following: “A secret ceases to be a secret if it is so evil at its core that it turns it into a crime! What a rich interview with #Colombia. This #secretosdelasindomables exclusively by @miracanelatv @canelatv_latam #realityshow”.

Related news