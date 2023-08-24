August 25, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

WWE turned down Edge’s offer to stay with the company Wrestling News & Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

WWE turned down Edge’s offer to stay with the company Wrestling News & Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

Lane Skeldon August 24, 2023 2 min read

Multiple sources continue to report how Edge is expected to join AEW, based on conversations within the two companies.




New report from BW Torch It indicates that Edge provided WWE with what it took to retain his services, but WWE refused to honor his request.

This sparked a belief within WWE that Edge was most likely heading to AEW, knowing at the time what AEW would or could offer him, which could be based on talks about AEW’s salary with other wrestlers of his own star power, or some close associate. . Friends in the company, like Christian Cage or AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR.




It has been noted that WWE officials are unfazed by the prospect of Edge ending up in AEW. WWE celebrated Edge’s 25th anniversary on SmackDown this past Friday from Toronto because he’s a huge fan of the company.

In addition, WWE is always looking for ways to create special segments and episodes, and Friday’s SmackDown was an opportunity to put Edge in the spotlight in a positive way. WWE officials were also hoping to attract a larger audience with the first Edge vs. WWE match. Seamus that if they had to go with a different main event.

AEW President Tony Khan is a huge fan of R super star rating And obviously I see value in adding him to the list, as a fighter or any other role.

Edge recently confirmed that his contract with WWE will expire at the end of September, but Friday’s match with Sheamus was the final match of the contract. It is not yet known if there are any non-compete clauses attached to the contract.

See also  "Colombia can no longer tolerate this": singer J. Palvin calls for an end to the "civil war" in his country and non-violence in protests.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

“Only 50 Years Ago, Johnny Pacheco’s Spicy Salsa Made History.” | daily menu

August 25, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Geraldine Bazin reacts to Gabriel Soto’s retirement due to health issues

August 25, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Leonardo DiCaprio walked along a California beach with an Italian model and fueled the legend about his partners

August 24, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Not refrigerating mayonnaise after opening it and other mistakes that make dressings go rancid

August 25, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

NASA and SpaceX Crew-7 launch delays

August 25, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The António Guteras Thermal Power Station is out of service due to a malfunction

August 25, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Documents to be submitted during medical examination for US citizenship

August 25, 2023 Winston Hale