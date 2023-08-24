WWE turned down Edge’s offer to stay with the company Wrestling News & Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

Multiple sources continue to report how Edge is expected to join AEW, based on conversations within the two companies.







New report from BW Torch It indicates that Edge provided WWE with what it took to retain his services, but WWE refused to honor his request.

This sparked a belief within WWE that Edge was most likely heading to AEW, knowing at the time what AEW would or could offer him, which could be based on talks about AEW’s salary with other wrestlers of his own star power, or some close associate. . Friends in the company, like Christian Cage or AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR.







It has been noted that WWE officials are unfazed by the prospect of Edge ending up in AEW. WWE celebrated Edge’s 25th anniversary on SmackDown this past Friday from Toronto because he’s a huge fan of the company.

In addition, WWE is always looking for ways to create special segments and episodes, and Friday’s SmackDown was an opportunity to put Edge in the spotlight in a positive way. WWE officials were also hoping to attract a larger audience with the first Edge vs. WWE match. Seamus that if they had to go with a different main event.

AEW President Tony Khan is a huge fan of R super star rating And obviously I see value in adding him to the list, as a fighter or any other role.

Edge recently confirmed that his contract with WWE will expire at the end of September, but Friday’s match with Sheamus was the final match of the contract. It is not yet known if there are any non-compete clauses attached to the contract.