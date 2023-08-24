Leonardo DiCaprio walked along a California beach with an Italian model and fueled the legend about his partners

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were spotted together and rumors of a relationship started REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier, EFE/EPA

it seems that Leonardo DiCaprio It’s impossible for him to stay away from models under the age of 30. On this occasion, the actor was seen on the streets Saint BarbaraCalifornia in Inc Victoria CerettiThe Italian model was discovered in 2012 who has been the face and personality of companies such as Paco Rabanne, Alexander McQueen, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Moschino and Versace.

Leo is seen with a set that appears to be the only one he keeps in his bag while travelling. The white shirt, beige pants, green hat, tennis shoes, and face mask were what the actor wore as he walked with Vittoria, who matched her outfit for the casual date. Like her partner, Vittoria wore a white blazer that she paired with track shorts and sunglasses. However, it was so hot in Santa Barbara that Vittoria took off her jacket and put on a black blouse instead. Dedicated With his shorts.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti shared ice cream in Santa Barbara

Previously, DiCaprio had been seen with other models in lavish situations like million-dollar yachts or parties with other celebrities, but in this little outing with Vittoria, he limited himself to sharing an ice cream sundae with her. While she preferred the cone, the actor chose A Iced latte.

According to sources Page sixThe couple was surrounded by people after they exited the ice cream shop, but it is not clear if they were friends with each other or just passers-by. The 25-year-old model and 48-year-old actor’s career was short, as shortly after they had done their shopping, the couple were seen getting into a black car and leaving.

The celebrities’ trip was short-lived and they were seen leaving in a black van (Credit: Backgrid/The Grosby Group)

The photos of Ceretti and DiCaprio come just a month after the British model’s debut Gill neelam He was seen with Leonardo DiCaprio leaving a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France. On that occasion, neither party confirmed or denied the existence of the relationship, but at the same time rumors circulated about it Gigi Hadid She was the woman with whom DiCaprio sought a long-term relationship, but due to the very different and complex agendas of both celebrities, love could not blossom and the two simply became great friends.

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen again with model Neelam Gill, reinforcing rumors of a relationship between them (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

To date, she has been the only model to have publicly addressed rumors of a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio Maya Gama, who in addition to being seen walking with the actor, was also seen wearing a necklace with the lettering “Leo” written on it. This gave rise to rumors of an affair, which Gama did not like and pronounced as follows:

Model Maya Gama responds to rumors of her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio (Reuters/Henry Nichols)

“I’ve been minding my own business over the holidays and I said so I will not respond to or be interested in any of these ridiculous stories, but you must stop now.… This is literally my zodiac sign.. We are not dating. Please continue.”

The reason Leo is so insistent on pairing up with a model over 20 years his junior is because he was born to the same actor, who over the years has only been involved with models younger than him. 25 years. Suzanne Winter, relationship expert and author of Older women/younger men, Try to explain the strange phenomenon behind Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships.

Writer Susan Winter has tried to explain why Leonardo DiCaprio only maintains relationships with models who are under the age of 25.

“Well, because it can. If you knew you could always win the lottery, right? It’s a pattern for a reason. The younger one presents a sense of purity and less emotional charge. They are not burnt out, they have not felt heartbroken, they have not been abandoned, they have not been betrayed, they have not been lied to, and they have not lost half of their income due to a divorce. They come with more emotion. So the benefit of a younger partner is that it allows the older partner to experience life through new eyes.

