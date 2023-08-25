Geraldine Bazin reacts to Gabriel Soto’s retirement due to health issues

Geraldine Bazin was questioned about this and revealed it aware of her ex-husband’s condition.

These issues are dealt with individually […] “I don’t like to go into detail,” he told the Despierta América camera at Mexico City airport, trying to avoid the topic.

However, she was positive about the situation: everything is going to be OKHe will be fine, he is a very healthy man,” he concluded in the interview with Al-Sabah newspaper.

For her part, Irina Paeva revealed earlier to the same program that during the recordings of the TV series Mi Camino Es Amarte, Gabriel was in pain and they both thought it was a “contraction”, but he was diagnosed with two hernias, which led to his injury and he has been undergoing treatment since then, He explained that the matter is not “dangerous” to this extent.

What does Gabriel Soto have?

In an interview with El Gordo y La Flaca, the Mexican actor revealed, in mid-August, that he had two hernias and was already undergoing treatment.

“It was a complicated subject. I have a cervical hernia“So I do a full pharma process and a lot of things to avoid surgery,” he explained on the show.

” It is not an easy and simple process, I have full faith that I will come out of thisLet’s hope that with the medications and the treatments I’m undergoing, I can move on and come back very soon.”

For this reason, he announced that he would take a break from his career, but clarified that " I'm not very serious"I'm not bad, they're old stuff," he told Televisa Espectáculos between laughter.