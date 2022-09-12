September 12, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence and the sheer dress she wore in Toronto

September 12, 2022

The Actress Jennifer Lawrence I sighed during the premiere of the tape bridge during the Toronto Film Festivalin Canadaat the end of this week.

The big success American boasted with a Stunning black dress fabric transparentWith folds and bare shoulders, to show your slim figure.

The dress The maxi used by the artist is part of the Fall 2022 collection Dior High fashion design.


Photo: AFP

LawrenceThe 32-year-old paired her look with open-toed black sneakers and diamond jewelry.

Moreover, the protagonist do not search She wore light-colored makeup on her face and let her long blonde hair fall in light waves.

In the Toronto Film FestivalAnd the Jennifer Lawrence Went to the Royal Alexandra Theater to attend the premiere bridgeIt is a movie that starred alongside Brian Terry Henry and Jane Hodishel.

With the feature film, the artist from Kentucky also made her debut as a producer.

Jennifer Lawrence Toronto afp2.jpg
Photo: AFP

bridge It tells the story of an American soldier trying to come back to her life in New Orleans after sustaining a brain injury while serving in Afghanistan.

The star became a mother six months ago, but didn’t reveal her son’s name until a few days ago. The young boy Cy was named after Cy Twombly, one of her husband’s favorite artists, Cy Twombly.

Search the gallery above for the best Pictures From Jennifer Lawrence.

