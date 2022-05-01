The Godfather: The Time Frank Sinatra Fought Mario Puzo to Johnny Fontane | Width | The godfather nnda nnlt | Fame

Although five decades have passed sinceThe GodfatherUpon reaching the big screen, this film continues to amaze the audience; for nothing it has received applause and positive reviews for several generations, and has become considered one of the best and most Influential films in historyEspecially in the gangster genre. Although we were all shocked by the plot, you surely wonder how the work went to transfer Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name to the movie studios, which was not easy at all and we will see in more detail in “The Show”, the series from Paramount + He tells behind the scenes of the entire production. Not only that, but we will also learn about some of the events that arose during filming, such as the quarrel between Frank Sinatra with the playwright.

If you are a fan of American movie 1972, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, this note is for you, where we will inform you of the details revealed in the process of adapting the work to the film, which according to developments show disagreements between the director and the studio, the difficulty of assembling the actors and the sabotage attempts of the Italian mafia; The latter was reversed when Robert Evans, a former Paramount manager, found a dead rat on his hotel bed, a clear warning not to proceed with this project.

On this occasion we will focus on the moment when Frank Sinatra He quarrels with Mario Puzo about a character in his novel. What happened exactly? What was said? These and other answers are below.

The change between Frank Sinatra and Mario Puzo

to adapt the novelThe GodfatherFor the film, Coppola had to reduce the subplots and shorten the development of some of the minor characters from the book in order to focus on the main family. Such was the case for the family’s killer, Luca Brassi, or The The singer in crisis, Johnny Fontane, who was understood to be Frank Sinatra.

This fact would have upset the singer because he felt the book was a crime, because it made Italian Americans look like animals.. Not only that, okay Show him a loser, something he was clearly not willing to put up with. But his annoyance went further when he once met Mario Puzo in a restaurant and he didn’t save anything.

How was the meeting between Frank Sinatra and Mario Puzo?

According to the end of the first episode of “The Show” titled A Seat at the Table, Mario Puzo, performed by Patrick Gallo, was seen in Los Angeles adjusting his play for the big screen alongside producer Albert. S. Ruddy, role played by Miles Teller. At the meeting, the times when the novel offended Sinatra were mentioned.

Another scene shows Puzo seeing Sinatra, played by Frank John Hughes, in Chasen, so he tries to meet him, but it all ends badly, since The two should split up in the middle of a fight; While the singer insults them, the writer tries to stab him with a fork in self-defence, he describes The Hollywood Reporter.

Did this fight really happen?

Although a quarrel occurred between them in real life, it never reached the physical aggression, which is something that has been recast for fiction. Puzo himself, who wrote an article for New York Magazinefrom August 1972, recounts what really happened when they met one night at Chasen, a celebrity age hotspot.

as told, It all started when a famous friend invited him to dinner in a restaurant to introduce him to Francis Albert. However, when he arrived, he was taken to the table where Frank Sinatra was sitting and presented to him.

Pozzo said that the singer replied without looking from his plate: “I don’t think so. I don’t want to meet him. Who told you to put that in the book? Your publisher? Then, [comenzó a] shouting insultsFlour.

However, the writer and screenwriter explained that in the midst of the shouting, Sinatra never used vulgar language, explaining that the confrontation was only verbal. In front of the quarrel, he chose to withdraw, and the artist came out after him, saying: “Drown! Come on, drown yourself! “

