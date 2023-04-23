kazoo (29) and Christian Nodal (24) They are going through one of the best moments in their lives these days. This is what the Argentine fisherman recently confirmed at a party that she is pregnant, so the two artists are awaiting the arrival of their first son (or daughter) together. Although the rumor was spread some time ago, recently kazoo He confirmed what appeared to be an open secret.

After nearly a year together, the Argentine “Queen of the Trap”. kazoomexican regional reference, Christian NodalThey have everything ready to debut as parents. This is how he confirmed it kazoo On stage and at the end of his tour, while performing at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires (Argentina). On this occasion, however, we will take advantage of the good news involving lovers to bring an old photo from the drawer of memories and where an Argentina is seen very different from the one we knew last year.

Take a breath before you see what Nodal’s girlfriend Katzu used to look like, bald and blonde. Source: Terra Archive.

The unpublished photo of Kazuo, who is almost bald and has blonde hair, looks like a different person

If there is something clearer kazoo (Julietta Cazucelli, according to her name in the document) is that she doesn’t mind experimenting and trying new things when it comes to her own looks. We’re so used to seeing her debut new tattoos, hairstyles, and even hair colors. However, on his Instagram profile, there are photos where he looks so different that he practically looks like someone else.

The photo is about a year and a half old and shows Trap Babe with very little hair on her head. Besides, the initial head of hair is blonde. And kazoo He looks on with his usual sassy and provocative attitude, even cigarette smoke is coming from his mouth. Additionally, a cyborg-like gauntlet adorns his right arm in that photo.

The last confirmation of pregnancy is binding kazoo To put tobacco aside, one of his tastes and one that he usually puts out on the nets. The issue is that smoking is harmful to anyone’s health, let alone the condition of a pregnant woman. For this very reason, the Argentine girlfriend Christian NodalYou’re already making an effort to quit smoking.