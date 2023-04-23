April 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Take a breath before you see what Nodal’s girlfriend Katzu used to look like, bald and blonde

Lane Skeldon April 23, 2023 2 min read

kazoo (29) and Christian Nodal (24) They are going through one of the best moments in their lives these days. This is what the Argentine fisherman recently confirmed at a party that she is pregnant, so the two artists are awaiting the arrival of their first son (or daughter) together. Although the rumor was spread some time ago, recently kazoo He confirmed what appeared to be an open secret.

After nearly a year together, the Argentine “Queen of the Trap”. kazoomexican regional reference, Christian NodalThey have everything ready to debut as parents. This is how he confirmed it kazoo On stage and at the end of his tour, while performing at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires (Argentina). On this occasion, however, we will take advantage of the good news involving lovers to bring an old photo from the drawer of memories and where an Argentina is seen very different from the one we knew last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

Today’s horoscope, April 23, 2023, for all zodiac signs

April 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

“Argentina, 1985” and the series “Noticia de un Secuestro” top Latin American Audiovisual Platino Awards | culture

April 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Thus, the final vote for The House of Famous 3: Who will win, Pepe, Madison, Paty, Yamy or José?

April 22, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

How do we observe this weekend the Lyrid meteor shower, one of the oldest seen by humans?

April 23, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Take a breath before you see what Nodal’s girlfriend Katzu used to look like, bald and blonde

April 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They will not sell fuel to individuals in Villa Clara

April 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They will make a movie about a Cuban who comes to Miami on a kitesurf board

April 23, 2023 Winston Hale