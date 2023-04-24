Featherweight or Carlos Acevedo? They confuse the goalkeeper with the first half singer

Mexico City / 04/23/2023 16:42:50

the fighter, Andrade and his wifeand he’s also a fighter WWE and daughter Ric Flair Charlotte Flaira photo of their recent meeting with players from Santos Laguna FC.

However, the response of users on social networks drew particular attention to a goalkeeper St. Lagoon.

They confuse Acevedo with Featherweight

A few days ago, the WWE wrestlers met with the Torreon club players of the national team. Carlos AcevedoOmar Campos and Alan Cervantes. This happened during the flight from Mexico City to Coahuila.

This is how Andrade let him see, after sharing a file photography on their social media Through this message:

“Definite meeting @ClubSantos. Much success and that they continue to represent the Lakes and especially the national team. Accompanied by my wife, Charlotte Flair, “the fighter from Laguna wrote on social networks.

However, users of the social network Instagram revealed that the goalkeeper of Santos Laguna and the most listened to singer in Mexico are in Spotify, Featherweightbearing great resemblance, admitting in some cases that they had genuinely confused public figures.

​

​

​